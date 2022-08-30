Read full article on original website
Hospitals that share public health data will get better Medicare rates
Hospitals are eligible for increased financial incentives if they share data with public health authorities as part of a new CMS rule, Pew reported Aug. 31. Under the provision that goes into effect Oct. 1, hospitals taking part in the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program will avoid cuts in Medicare payments if they electronically report information about patients' illnesses, injuries and care to state or local public health agencies, according to the story.
How health systems could build wealth in minority communities
Health systems play an important role in helping Black communities build wealth, according to a Sept. 1 analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine. Historical and present-day racial discrimination and exclusion, attributable to myriad government and institutional policies and practices, shore up the racial wealth gap, according to the analysis. However, health systems could address the racial wealth gap, thereby reducing the racial health gap by using a combination of three strategies: reducing expenses, maximizing income and decreasing debt while increasing savings.
MultiCare 1st health system to partner with virtual care platform 98point6
Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is the first in the country to partner with virtual primary care platform 98point6, the tech company said Sept. 1. The firm's technology will be integrated with MultiCare's hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health, which offers 35 urgent care clinics and on-demand virtual care. "We...
The Future Of Medical Billing Automation With Jorie Healthcare
Jorie Healthcare offers a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform that routes your claims data through an intelligent and secure workflow. The RPA platform lets you operate more efficiently, while allowing you to focus on your patients and their needs. “Initially, we focused our efforts on collecting outstanding balances. After the...
New York extends 1st deadline, expands eligibility for healthcare worker bonuses
The New York Department of Health updated its guidance Aug. 29 for the state's healthcare worker bonus program, including a deadline extension. On Aug. 3, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state would provide bonuses of up to $3,000 to healthcare and mental hygiene workers. Healthcare and mental hygiene workers are eligible for the bonus if they are employed by a qualified employer for a consecutive sixth-month period. They also must have an eligible title and not exceed an annual base salary (excluding any bonuses or overtime pay) of $125,000, among other requirements.
Controlling costs of service: Every dollar counts
Controlling cost has always been a priority for hospital administrators, but now it is taking precedence over nearly every other factor of healthcare operations. Over the last year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.5% across the board. Medical care alone has increased more than 2.7%. Capital equipment vendors have published new price lists that reflect increases of 3-10%, with some bumping pricing up to 17%. It’s just a matter of time before increases are felt in the costs of overall medical care.
Virtual care company Wheel reduces workforce by 17%
Virtual healthcare platform Wheel has laid off 35 employees, or 17 percent of its staff, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Wheel provides technology infrastructure and access to a nationwide clinician network for companies wanting to provide virtual care. "We made the decision to double down on our long-term strategy of...
Health tech company Innovaccer lays off 90 employees
Innovaccer, a company that provides cloud services to healthcare organizations, has laid off about 8 percent of its workforce, or 90 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. "Given current economic conditions, we implemented a small workforce reduction to optimize our structure and initiatives," Innovaccer co-founder and CEO Abhinav Shashank said...
Embracing AI, the new frontier in healthcare: a conversation with Novant Health’s EVP & CMSO, Eric Eskioğlu, MD, MBA and LeanTaaS’ CEO Mohan Giridharadas
Recently, LeanTaaS’ founder and Chief Executive Officer Mohan Giridharadas and Eric Eskioğlu, MD, MBA, Neurosurgeon, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer and Co-Director, Institute of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence, Novant Health came together at the Transform Hospital Operations Summit in partnership with Becker’s. The two...
RxDefine launches new telehealth product
Healthcare consumer engagement company RxDefine has launched a telehealth service for life sciences companies. RxTelehealth can be paired with other products in the RxDefine portfolio, like RxNavigate. Users who have previous experience with telehealth through RxNavigate were two to four times more likely to complete a telehealth consultation in RxTelehealth, according to a Sept. 1 RxDefine news release.
Transparent Billing Builds Patient Satisfaction
Billing surprises, no matter when they happen (before, during, or post-visit), aren’t exactly the type of surprise a patient should expect when visiting the doctor. That’s why transparency and communication are critical during pre-service conversations. Providers no longer solely want to collect payments as soon as possible in the care journey – they are also seeking ways to improve the patient financial experience to enhance patient satisfaction overall.
6 recent health equity study findings
Here are six health equity studies that Becker's has covered since June 24:. 1. Health systems play an important role in helping Black communities build wealth, according to a Sept. 1 analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine. 2. When preventive HIV medications are offered through employer-sponsored health insurance,...
Healthcare added 48K jobs in August
Healthcare job growth slowed in August compared to the month prior, with the industry gaining 48,200 jobs, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Five things to know:. 1. The August count compares to 69,600 jobs added in July and 56,700 jobs added in...
CommonSpirit Health, ExactCare partnership boosted patient outcomes
The partnership between Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's at-home program and ExactCare, improved outcomes for chronic patients taking drugs at home. In a study conducted by CommonSpirit Health at Home, 87 percent of patients benefited from the partnership with Exactcare. Those who are not part of the program but receive drugs from the health system reported an 82 percent improvement in medication management.
How ReSkilling can help you with those hard to fill specialty RN positions
Currently, the highest-demand clinical areas in the acute care setting are Intensive Care, Emergency, Labor and Delivery, and the OR/Procedural departments. ReSkilling is designed to help facilities find and train qualified clinicians to provide that specialized care. Even though there’s a massive nurse shortage, every year most graduate nurses can’t...
Sutter Health executive named to Biden's infrastructure advisory council
President Biden has appointed 26 industry and government leaders to his national infrastructure advisory council. Conrad Vial, MD, chief clinical officer of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, is among them. Dr. Sutter, a practicing cardiothoracic surgeon, has held various healthcare leadership roles throughout his career, according to an Aug. 31 White...
$5.53B: Olympus, PerkinElmer sell lab equipment businesses to private equity
Medical and life sciences manufacturer Olympus is selling Evident, its lab instrument subsidiary, to a private equity firm for $3.08 billion, Chemical & Engineering News reported Sept. 1. Bain Capital's acquisition of the lab equipment business comes less than one month after PerkinElmer said it would sell its name and...
Mississippi hospital to lay off staff, curb care
Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital is laying off workers, closing clinics and keeping its intensive care and labor and delivery units closed, according to a Sept. 1 memo to staff obtained by the Enterprise-Journal. The hospital is making changes after it was forced to halt operations in August. The hospital temporarily...
