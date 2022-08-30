Read full article on original website
Related
Efforts to Rescue Dog on Cranberry Lake Extends to 16 Days
A Great Dane named Zaria has been surviving on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for 16 days. “Initially we got the call last Wednesday, and the dog has been on the island prior to that,” said Clare County Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson. Dodson said Zaria only traveled about 200...
abc12.com
Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
Morning Sun
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay City man pleads to felony years after viral YouTube video showed him meeting with suspected minor
CARO, MI — A Bay City man and former chaplain charged with two felonies after a YouTube vigilante published a video of him trying to meet up with what he thought was a minor has accepted a plea deal. Jeffery L. Bader, 50, in late July appeared in Tuscola...
Suspect in Isabella County fatal hit-and-run released pending further investigation
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run in Isabella County has been released from jail as investigators continue their probe into the matter. The morning of Aug. 25, the body of an elderly woman was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, having apparently been there for several hours. She had apparently been struck by a vehicle and fatally injured.
Morning Sun
State wins appeal, case reopened in Clare Amish farm death
A Clare County organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state’s scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should...
Grand Traverse County Conservation District Opens New Nature Playscape in Traverse City
A great new way for kids in Traverse City to get outdoors has opened. The Grand Traverse County Conservation District opened a Nature Playscape. It’s a natural play area that provides a resource for environmental education programs. It’s open to the public when not in use for programming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of M-20 in Newaygo County
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of M-20 is closed following a crash in Newaygo County Monday afternoon. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure affects all lanes at Oak Avenue. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17:...
Bay City rolling out new 96-gallon recycling bins this winter
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City residents will no longer have to play a game of recycling Tetris as they try to fit as many recyclables as possible into the small green recycling totes provided by the city. Bay City is launching new 96-gallon roll carts to replace the small...
Newaygo County Sheriff: Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree During Car Chase
A man died on Monday after crashing his car into a tree during a chase in Wilcox Township, according to Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office. After being called to a Wilcox Township home for a complaint of shots fired, deputies began looking for the suspect’s car: a red Dodge Charger.
WNEM
Police searching for retail fraud suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Craftsman bungalow with 16.5 acres of privacy for sale in Midland County
MIDLAND, MI — There’s a craftsman-style bungalow on 16.5 acres near Midland that would make a perfect horse or hobby farm on the market now. Realtor Kim Mieske of Modern Realty, said the “beautifully updated house” with a large covered porch is situated at the back of the property off a long, winding driveway.
abc12.com
New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
wsgw.com
Further Details Emerge in Bay County Officer Involved Shooting
The Bay County Sheriff’s Department has provided additional information about an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday in Bangor Township. Police were dispatched to the Bangor Downs Townhouses around 3:25 a.m. for a report of shots fired in an apartment. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman had been shot to death and an 18-year-old Midland man still at the residence. Police say the man threatened deputies with a handgun. One deputy shot the suspect, then rendered medical aid. However, the suspect died of his injuries at a local hospital.
WNEM
Police investigating homicide after missing girl’s body found in Saginaw
Clare County Animal Control is asking for help to rescue a dog who is stuck on an island. Here are the top stories we're following this Evening, August 30th. Suspect arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The suspect accused of murdering a...
Pinconning-area gas station robbed at gunpoint of cash, lottery tickets
PINCONNING TWP, MI — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery of a Pinconning Township gas station. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported hold-up at the Express Stop at 520 E. Pinconning Road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The male clerk told deputies a man entered the store, pointed a gun at him, and said, “This is a robbery.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
A look behind the story of Michigan’s Idlewild, its nightlife and its healing waters
IDLEWILD, Mich. – It was a safe haven for Black families that became famous for its nightlife. In the early 1900s, Idlewild was a resort town where Black people could legally buy property. Today, Idlewild is undergoing a resurgence, and people with deep ties to the town are coming...
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
Comments / 0