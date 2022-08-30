Read full article on original website
Florida sues FDA over drug importation plan
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is accusing the FDA of delaying approval for the state health agency's proposal to import cheaper drugs from Canada, according to a lawsuit filed Aug. 31. The case is based on legislation passed in June 2019, known as the Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program, which needs...
8 recent infection control study findings
Here are eight studies on infection control that Becker's has covered since July 12:. 1. Smaller community hospitals have been most affected by the COVID-19-related uptick in healthcare-associated infections, a study published Aug. 23 in Clinical Infectious Diseases found. 2. The prevalence of Clostridioides difficile infections decreased during the COVID-19...
AHA recommendations for reducing and treating cardiac device infections
The American Heart Association published a new report on cardiac implantable electronic device infections after finding a gap between guidelines for treatment and actual patient care. The report identifies areas for improvement in guideline implementation and provides recommendations for action based on three categories:. Prevention, detection and diagnosis. Improving treatment...
Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her for refusing to provide abortion drugs
A former CVS MinuteClinic worker in Virginia filed suit against the retail pharmacy Aug. 31, accusing the company of firing her because she refused to prescribe and administer drugs that can induce an abortion. The nurse practitioner, Paige Casey, started her job in September 2018. Initially, CVS allowed her to...
Ciox Health pays $1.85M to resolve claims it overcharges patients for EHR records
Ciox Health, a company that provides medical records services to healthcare providers, has settled a class-action lawsuit for $1.85 million after allegations accused the company of over charging patients for EHR records. According to the lawsuit, one plaintiff alleged that Ciox Health charged her $77.50 to receive her EHR from...
Medical association to create 1st guidelines for diagnosing, treating ADHD
The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders plans to develop the nation's first guidelines for diagnosing and treating attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in adults, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 1. There are guidelines for diagnosing and treating the condition in children and adolescents, but none exist for adults....
CommonSpirit Health, ExactCare partnership boosted patient outcomes
The partnership between Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's at-home program and ExactCare, improved outcomes for chronic patients taking drugs at home. In a study conducted by CommonSpirit Health at Home, 87 percent of patients benefited from the partnership with Exactcare. Those who are not part of the program but receive drugs from the health system reported an 82 percent improvement in medication management.
Hospitals that share public health data will get better Medicare rates
Hospitals are eligible for increased financial incentives if they share data with public health authorities as part of a new CMS rule, Pew reported Aug. 31. Under the provision that goes into effect Oct. 1, hospitals taking part in the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program will avoid cuts in Medicare payments if they electronically report information about patients' illnesses, injuries and care to state or local public health agencies, according to the story.
Former CDC chief: 3 ways to fix the agency
The CDC's new plan to accelerate its response to health threats, simplify public messaging and improve data capabilities is a step in the right direction, but more work must be done to address the root cause of the agency's three largest problems: slowness, impracticality and lack of strategic thinking, former CDC director Tom Frieden, MD, wrote in an Aug. 31 piece for The Atlantic.
Genomics company Illumina wins antitrust case
An administrative law judge has ruled in favor of Illumina after the Federal Trade Commission tried to thwart its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail, the genomics company said Sept. 1. In 2021, the FTC had sued to stop Illumina from acquiring Grail, a former spinoff company that is...
'Ultra-processed' food tied to colorectal cancer, heart disease, studies find
An analysis of two studies published in The BMJ found eating a lot of ultra-processed foods significantly increased the risk of colorectal cancer for men and heart disease for both men and women, CNN reported Sep. 1. Ultra-processed foods include prepackaged soups, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, hot dogs, french fries, sodas,...
Monkeypox may cause heart muscle inflammation, case report finds
A patient with a monkeypox infection in Portugal developed myocarditis, or heart muscle inflammation, a week after the onset of monkeypox symptoms, researchers said in a case report published Sept. 2. About one week after first developing monkeypox symptoms, a 31-year-old male patient presented to the emergency room reporting chest...
Top 10 cardiology headlines of August
Here are the top 10 cardiology stories Becker's covered in August:. 2. 4 cardiovascular risk factors projected to soar by 2060: ACC. 3. U of Virginia mourns cardiologists Dr. Carlos Ayers, Dr. Lawrence Burwell. 4. Care strategy created by Cincinnati Children's physician cuts pediatric cardiac arrests by 30%. 5. 5...
Tennessee nursing home loses CMS certification, residents to be removed
Farragut, Tenn.-based Summit View of Farragut lost its certification from CMS and has to remove residents by Oct. 1, ABC affiliate WATE reported Sept. 1. On Aug. 12, Summit View was given notice of a Health Facilities Commission investigation at the facility. The investigation resulted in its Medicare provider agreement being terminated Sept. 1 due to "failure to attain substantial compliance with Medicare’s health and safety requirements."
Put all your eggs in one basket, LifePoint Health's supply chain VP says
With "resiliency" being the latest buzzword circulating talks of healthcare supply chain efforts, most say diversifying supplier contracts is key. Jay Kirkpatrick, vice president of supply chain operations at Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, disagrees. Mr. Kirkpatrick discussed his strategies in today's supply chain market with Becker's. Editor's note: Responses were...
UF Shands employee may have improperly accessed 941 patient records
A former employee at the Gainesville-based University of Florida Health Shands hospital accessed the records of 941 patients without authorization. The health system learned that the former employee had access to the records between April 27, 2021, and July 21, 2022, according to a data breach notice posted on the UF Health website.
