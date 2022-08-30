ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

kgns.tv

City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. The city is looking at a donation for eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194. Each tiny home is designed for one...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Shrine Club to hold car show

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Calling all motorheads and grease monkeys, the Laredo Shrine Club is hosting a car and bike show to raise funds for Alzafar Shrine. Alzafar Shrine is a fraternal organization in San Antonio whose purpose is to raise money for Shriners Texas Children’s hospital. The organization...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Beto O’Rourke hosting Friday Night Fiesta in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is hosting a fiesta in the Gateway City. The visit is part of O’Rourke Drive for Texas tour. It starts at 6 p.m. and is taking place at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall 872 located at 5219 Tesoro Plaza.
LAREDO, TX
MIX 92-5

Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Rio Grande water levels return to normal

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Some relief may be in sight after months of reported droughts in several areas across South Texas including Laredo. Water levels at the Rio Grande have been rising after recent rainfall that we have seen over the past couple of weeks. The Laredo Fire Department states...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD offering free COVID vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) continues to offer free COVID vaccines to the community. The district will have all phases of the vaccine including boosters at two campuses on Wednesday, August 31. Those interested can visit Los Obispos Middle School at 4801 Ejido Avenue or...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Flood problem leaves Laredo resident asking city for help

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you live in Laredo, on most days we have dry days, and every now and then we’ll get some rain. For some the rain can be a blessing but for others it can be a nightmare. With more rainy days expected in our forecast,...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Border Region to hold suicide prevention walk

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As we prepare to start the month of September, a local health center is bringing awareness to suicide. In observance of Suicide Prevention Month which takes place in September, Border Region Behavioral Health Center is hosting a suicide prevention walk and health fair. Counselors at Border...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo breaks ground on Buena Vista Sports Complex

LC Board of Trustees will draw for the order on the ballot. Laredo Police see surge in scam calls targeting student loan borrowers. Laredo mother shares son’s story to bring awareness to overdoses. Updated: 2 hours ago. Oh My Dog! hosting pet donation drive. Updated: 6 hours ago.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Car ends up in ditch on McPherson Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo causes first responders to rescue a driver in a ditch. Laredo Police were called to out to the H-E-B store located at the 7800 block of McPherson Road. When they arrived they saw a red car in a ditch. It’s believed...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Binational Park Project needs money from Washington

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz has been promoting the local binational park project in his travels. He recently traveled to Mexico City, as well as San Antonio, along with ambassadors from Mexico. Saenz said the support they have gotten is greatly appreciated, but what the project really needs...
WASHINGTON, DC
kgns.tv

Friday Football Fever (Week 2)

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition, Martin goes south to face Zapata, United South opens up their home slate, and we hand out our first Player of the Week award, plus check in on Alexander as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown in San Antonio. For...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

CBP unveils ‘wanted’ campaign targeting five human smugglers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unveiled a ‘wanted’ campaign targeting a handful of human smugglers. The initiative was launched in 2016 with joint efforts by Border Patrol and the Mexican government. The flyers are placed along heavily-traveled areas for the public to see. The...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Partly sunny

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning it will be a humid day with a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny with a high of 94, the rain will be isolated to scattered some places will remain dry. Rain chance will continue even for the holiday weekend were chance increase. It’s going...
LAREDO, TX
syncopatedtimes.com

The Streets of Laredo

In the middle or late nineteen eighties I got a several weeks long engagement in Laredo, Texas, at the La Posada Inn. It is situated in an historic building that once hosted the short-lived independent Republic of Texas. It had a fine restaurant and a bar, with a piano and a piano player to keep customers waiting for a table in a good mood.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Police urge Laredo drivers to be cautious during rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to batten down the hatches as South Texas prepares for another series of thunderstorms expected in the coming days. Two weeks ago, Laredo was hit with a massive thunderstorm which caused flooding, road closures and several car accidents all throughout the city. As...
LAREDO, TX

