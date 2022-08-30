Read full article on original website
Joint Commission unveils safety campaign for telehealth visits
The Joint Commission has launched a new patient safety campaign that focuses on telehealth visits, the organization said Aug. 31. The campaign aims to educate patients on how to best navigate virtual healthcare services and is part of The Joint Commission's Speak Up program. The program, launched in 2002, encourages patients to be active members in their care and voice any concerns.
How Novant quickly increased its nurse workforce after an immediate jeopardy threat
Wilmington, N.C.-based Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center has made significant progress in bolstering its nursing workforce over the last two months, adding more than 300 nurses. "What we've been able to do over the last two months has been extremely impactful, but we still have a ways to...
CommonSpirit Health, ExactCare partnership boosted patient outcomes
The partnership between Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's at-home program and ExactCare, improved outcomes for chronic patients taking drugs at home. In a study conducted by CommonSpirit Health at Home, 87 percent of patients benefited from the partnership with Exactcare. Those who are not part of the program but receive drugs from the health system reported an 82 percent improvement in medication management.
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Aug. 29:. Michelle James, BSN, RN, will join Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth as senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer on Sept. 12. Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital has named Jose Guerra, MSN, RN, as its chief...
MercyOne to switch from Cerner to Epic EHR
MercyOne health system will transition to Epic EHR to align with Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, which fully acquired the Clive, Iowa-based health system Sept. 1. MercyOne was founded in 1998 through a partnership between Catholic Health Initiatives, now Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, and Trinity. It operated as a joint venture until this year, when Trinity entered into an agreement with CommonSpirit to purchase all MercyOne facilities and assets.
MultiCare 1st health system to partner with virtual care platform 98point6
Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is the first in the country to partner with virtual primary care platform 98point6, the tech company said Sept. 1. The firm's technology will be integrated with MultiCare's hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health, which offers 35 urgent care clinics and on-demand virtual care. "We...
What it's like to work with 'every EMR known to mankind,' according to LifePoint CIO Al Smith
Overseeing health IT for 62 community hospitals and 33 specialty hospitals across 29 states is definitely not "one-size-fits-all," says Al Smith, senior vice president and CIO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health. "When you're in a smaller system, you just don't see that kind of disparity, that kind of variety," Mr....
University of Iowa Health Care announces 3 expansion plans
Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care has announced three developments to the university's 10-year campus master plan. The following projects are moving into the planning phase, according to a Sept. 2 article on the health system's website. 1. An expanded emergency department, including new spaces for behavioral health and...
Froedtert opens rehab hospital at former heart hospital
Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network opened a physical rehabilitation hospital, medical clinics and pharmacy in a former heart hospital, BizTimes reported Aug. 30. The facility has a rehabilitation center which provides inpatient physical rehabilitation for traumatic brain injury, stroke, spinal cord injury and general...
