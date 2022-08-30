Read full article on original website
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
KWCH.com
2 students bring firearms into 2 Wichita high schools in 2 days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools officials have removed guns twice this week from two high schools after students brought them onto school grounds. Monday’s incident was at West High School. On Tuesday, it happened at Heights High School. Both weapons were discovered after other students came forward and alerted school staff.
KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools responds to guns found at two high schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After two guns were found at two different Wichita high schools this week, Wichita Public Schools said it is concerned, but not panicked. Students alerted staff about each incident. The district found one gun Monday at West High School and a second at Wichita Heights Tuesday.
Pepper spray used on ‘unruly’ students at Southeast High
Wichita Public Schools (WPS) has confirmed that pepper spray was used on students at Southeast High School Wednesday.
KAKE TV
Pepper spray used on students during cafeteria brawl at Southeast High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools confirmed that pepper spray was used on students during a fight in the cafeteria at Southeast High School. Principal Ben Mitchell said in a message to parents that the pepper spray was used Wednesday to "disperse an unruly crowd of students."
theactiveage.com
Family’s three generations of physicians honored
Dr. G.G. Brown moved his medical practice to Wichita in 1908 to serve the city’s black community. Although the days of segregated medicine are long gone, the need for black physicians such as Dr. Brown has never been more acute than it is now. “We really need to figure...
Haysville medical clinic to shut down
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
KAKE TV
'It brought closure to the family': Parents of Wichita child sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a playpen in 2019 have each been sentenced to just under 27 years in prison. The sentencing came Thursday after both Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. "We believe it...
KAKE TV
Campers celebrate the end of summer at Cheney State Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial last weekend of summer. Bonnie Joe Cox, a Sedgwick resident, is spending her holiday weekend at Cheney State Park. "We come out here and the guys sometimes will like watch a football game. We'll do crafts," she said. These are...
Wichita man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
wichitabyeb.com
After 45 years, Richard Barrett retires after selling The Little Dairy Queen
After 45 excellent years, Richard Barrett is retiring from Dairy Queen. The owner of The Little Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar sold his store and will now get to enjoy the next chapter of his life. The new owners, who also own the Dairy Queen in Hutchinson, KS, officially...
Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
KAKE TV
'A little bit longer than we'd like': Andover YMCA on track for 2024 reopening
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The President & CEO of the Greater Wichita YMCA said Wednesday that the non-profit is on track to fully reopen its Andover campus by 2024. KAKE News followed the EF3 tornado that tore through part of the building April 29. The same tornado, according to law enforcement and Andover authorities damaged or destroyed hundreds of structures.
Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
Missing Wichita woman’s car found, but not her
The Wichita Police Department is trying to find a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing on Aug. 24. Police believe she may be in danger.
Update: Oklahoma man killed in Kansas crash
A single-vehicle crash in Sumner County killed one person on Tuesday afternoon.
Driver indicted in fatal crash with Kansas family
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man police say was driving the car that crashed into a Kansas family in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 5, has been indicted for murder. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky, indicted 33-year-old Michael Hurley on: One count of murder Two counts of first-degree assault One county of fourth-degree assault […]
21-year-old man dead in southeast Kansas crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Crawford County Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.
KWCH.com
Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
