Medical association to create 1st guidelines for diagnosing, treating ADHD
The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders plans to develop the nation's first guidelines for diagnosing and treating attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in adults, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 1. There are guidelines for diagnosing and treating the condition in children and adolescents, but none exist for adults....
AHA recommendations for reducing and treating cardiac device infections
The American Heart Association published a new report on cardiac implantable electronic device infections after finding a gap between guidelines for treatment and actual patient care. The report identifies areas for improvement in guideline implementation and provides recommendations for action based on three categories:. Prevention, detection and diagnosis. Improving treatment...
Hospitals that share public health data will get better Medicare rates
Hospitals are eligible for increased financial incentives if they share data with public health authorities as part of a new CMS rule, Pew reported Aug. 31. Under the provision that goes into effect Oct. 1, hospitals taking part in the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program will avoid cuts in Medicare payments if they electronically report information about patients' illnesses, injuries and care to state or local public health agencies, according to the story.
Joint Commission unveils safety campaign for telehealth visits
The Joint Commission has launched a new patient safety campaign that focuses on telehealth visits, the organization said Aug. 31. The campaign aims to educate patients on how to best navigate virtual healthcare services and is part of The Joint Commission's Speak Up program. The program, launched in 2002, encourages patients to be active members in their care and voice any concerns.
Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her for refusing to provide abortion drugs
A former CVS MinuteClinic worker in Virginia filed suit against the retail pharmacy Aug. 31, accusing the company of firing her because she refused to prescribe and administer drugs that can induce an abortion. The nurse practitioner, Paige Casey, started her job in September 2018. Initially, CVS allowed her to...
8 recent infection control study findings
Here are eight studies on infection control that Becker's has covered since July 12:. 1. Smaller community hospitals have been most affected by the COVID-19-related uptick in healthcare-associated infections, a study published Aug. 23 in Clinical Infectious Diseases found. 2. The prevalence of Clostridioides difficile infections decreased during the COVID-19...
How hospitals are responding to the water crisis in Mississippi
Hospitals are navigating a water crisis in Jackson, Miss., after the city's main water treatment facility began failing Aug. 29. More than 150,000 people in the state's capital did not have access to safe drinking water as of Aug. 30, according to The New York Times. Jackson has faced issues with its water system for years due to aging and poor infrastructure, and these issues were recently magnified by torrential rains in the area. Health officials said they now face the "massively complicated task" of distributing bottled water to residents and that it's unclear how long it will take to restore service, according to the Times.
Transparent Billing Builds Patient Satisfaction
Billing surprises, no matter when they happen (before, during, or post-visit), aren’t exactly the type of surprise a patient should expect when visiting the doctor. That’s why transparency and communication are critical during pre-service conversations. Providers no longer solely want to collect payments as soon as possible in the care journey – they are also seeking ways to improve the patient financial experience to enhance patient satisfaction overall.
CommonSpirit Health, ExactCare partnership boosted patient outcomes
The partnership between Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's at-home program and ExactCare, improved outcomes for chronic patients taking drugs at home. In a study conducted by CommonSpirit Health at Home, 87 percent of patients benefited from the partnership with Exactcare. Those who are not part of the program but receive drugs from the health system reported an 82 percent improvement in medication management.
6 recent health equity study findings
Here are six health equity studies that Becker's has covered since June 24:. 1. Health systems play an important role in helping Black communities build wealth, according to a Sept. 1 analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine. 2. When preventive HIV medications are offered through employer-sponsored health insurance,...
How Novant quickly increased its nurse workforce after an immediate jeopardy threat
Wilmington, N.C.-based Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center has made significant progress in bolstering its nursing workforce over the last two months, adding more than 300 nurses. "What we've been able to do over the last two months has been extremely impactful, but we still have a ways to...
CHI Health partners with Purdue Global for free nursing school program
Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health will now pay for employees or friends and family of employees to attend two years of nursing school at online university Purdue Global, NBC affiliate KPVI reported Sept. 1. "We know cost is often a barrier to education," Tim Plante, chief nursing officer of CHI Health,...
'Ultra-processed' food tied to colorectal cancer, heart disease, studies find
An analysis of two studies published in The BMJ found eating a lot of ultra-processed foods significantly increased the risk of colorectal cancer for men and heart disease for both men and women, CNN reported Sep. 1. Ultra-processed foods include prepackaged soups, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, hot dogs, french fries, sodas,...
Federal commission spotlights gender disparities in STEM: 6 takeaways
Women are outnumbered and underpaid in government science, technology, engineering and math jobs, a federal report found. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's special topics annual report, released July 13, zeroed in on women in STEM, combining data sets from multiple federal sources. The data used was from 2019. Six takeaways...
These 28 states offer student loan repayment programs for medical students
Twenty-eight states and Washington, D.C., offer a variety of loan repayment programs for medical students, according to a database maintained by the Association of American Medical Colleges. The Biden administration's Aug. 24 announcement to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year...
3 other Billings Clinic leaders resign amid CEO departure
Billings (Mont.) Clinic COO Mary Albers and Vice President of Hospital Operations Lyndsey Green, RN, submitted their resignations Aug. 29, the health system confirmed to Becker's. Matt Frederiksen-England, Billings Clinic chief compliance and integrity officer, also resigned Aug. 29. The three resignations came after Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO...
Former CDC chief: 3 ways to fix the agency
The CDC's new plan to accelerate its response to health threats, simplify public messaging and improve data capabilities is a step in the right direction, but more work must be done to address the root cause of the agency's three largest problems: slowness, impracticality and lack of strategic thinking, former CDC director Tom Frieden, MD, wrote in an Aug. 31 piece for The Atlantic.
Monkeypox may cause heart muscle inflammation, case report finds
A patient with a monkeypox infection in Portugal developed myocarditis, or heart muscle inflammation, a week after the onset of monkeypox symptoms, researchers said in a case report published Sept. 2. About one week after first developing monkeypox symptoms, a 31-year-old male patient presented to the emergency room reporting chest...
Tennessee nursing home loses CMS certification, residents to be removed
Farragut, Tenn.-based Summit View of Farragut lost its certification from CMS and has to remove residents by Oct. 1, ABC affiliate WATE reported Sept. 1. On Aug. 12, Summit View was given notice of a Health Facilities Commission investigation at the facility. The investigation resulted in its Medicare provider agreement being terminated Sept. 1 due to "failure to attain substantial compliance with Medicare’s health and safety requirements."
Nurses set to strike at UW Health
Nurses said they will give their official strike notice to the administration at University of Wisconsin Health in Madison on Sept. 2. The nurses announced the news Sept. 1 via a news release shared with Becker's. They are demanding quality patient care, safe staffing and recognition of their union, Service Employees International Union Wisconsin said.
