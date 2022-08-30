Read full article on original website
Louise Royal
Louise Royal, age 81, of Whiteville, NC, passed away peacefully Friday, September 2, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear Life of Whiteville. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. McKenzie Mortuary, 112 Jefferson St., Whiteville, NC is serving the Royal Family.
Thomas Tucker Ward
Thomas Tucker Ward, age 89, passed away at the Angel House Hospice Center, Whiteville, NC, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born on October 19, 1932 in Columbus County to the late Eugene Palmer Ward and Eva Marie Harrelson Ward. He served in the National Guard for 37 years...
Susan Carr Moss Deans
Susan Carr Moss Deans, age 60, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, September 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Susan was born on January 6, 1962 in New Hanover County to the late Peggy Carr Yoder Blackmon. Susan worked as a special needs educator. Left to...
Raymond Lee Creekmore Jr
Raymond Lee Creekmore Jr, age 63, of Riegelwood, NC, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare, Whiteville, NC. Lee was born in Columbus County on November 6, 1958 to the late Raymond Lee Creekmore Sr and Carol Lewis Creekmore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Nancy Minton Creekmore.
The Good News for Sept. 2
It’s time once again for the Whiteville Fun Factory’s Saturday sensory hours. The facility welcomes all families with special needs and sensory restrictions to come out from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sept. 3. Accommodations for light and sound will be made so these children can have a good time. Tickets are $12 for ages 4 and up, and $6 for kids ages 3 and under. Regular business hours will resume at 12 p.m. The Whiteville Fun Factory is located at 42 Hill Plaza.
Terry Gene Hammonds
Terry Gene Hammonds age 56 of Chadbourn passed on Monday, August 29, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon by Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. He was the son of the late Alton Ray Hammonds and Annie Pearl Spivey Hammonds. He is survived by a brother, Kenneth Ray...
Katherine Lynn (Bowen) Littles
Katherine Lynn Bowen Littles, age 64 of the Macedonia Community in Evergreen, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Angel House in Whiteville. Katherine was born on October 26, 1957, to the late Johnson Rhodes Bowen and Emma Williamson Bowen. Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on...
Keyona Tyree Harris
Keyona Tyree Harris, age 39, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away peacefully at the Angel Hospice House, Whiteville, NC. Keyona was born on January 19, 1983 to Kenneth and Jean Harris in the District of Columbia. No local services will be held. Memorial services will be held at a later date...
Junius Miller
Mr. Junius Miller passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his residence in Riegelwood. Service are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon.
Three Blood Drives Set
Blood donations in the U.S. dropped dramatically during COVID-19. A fresh unit will only hold up for six weeks before plasma starts to deteriorate. As a result, the Red Cross declared a national blood supply crisis earlier this year. Columbus County will have three opportunities to replenish the lifesaving liquid...
Peggy J. Inman
Peggy J. Inman, age 74 of Evergreen, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. A complete obituary will be added soon.
$152,500 3bd 2ba 1,456 sq ft. Whiteville NC
Lovely spacious doublewide sitting on 2.63 +/- acres. Very nice country setting. Within the past 4 years the home has had many updates. New roof, new hvac, new water pump, and new tile shower. The home has a great floor plan. The master bath is gorgeous. Kitchen has great counter space and cabinets. Covered deck and detached car shelter on the back. Lots of room for family cookouts and kids and dogs to play with the acreage you get with this property. This is priced right. It won’t last long. You need to call fast.
One Dead Dog, Four Starving Canines Found in Fair Bluff
Four malnourished bulldogs and one dead dog were found by a probation officer at a Fair Bluff home. The sheriff’s office reported that the bulldog-mix dogs were tethered with heavy chains at 41 Phillips Street. There was no indication of food or clean water, according to the report. One dog had recently died when Animal Protective Services and the sheriff’s office responded, the report shows.
$160,000 3bd 4ba 1,600 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
HVAC needs to be installed. Ductwork has been run with the exception of the return line. Kitchen: Additional cabinets, countertop and sinks need to be installed Electrical panel box: missing cover Plumbing: end fixtures needs to be installed. Both washers’ drain pipes needs to be re-routed. Guttering on rear of roof needs to be replaced Install vents or bars in crawl space, needs to be completed. New Electrical Wiring Completed converted to additional unit for extended family New Plumbing completed converted to additional unit for family. Installed two water heaters (shut off valve needs to be installed) Installed all new windows Roof Repairs completed Brand new stainless steel appliances for 2 kitchens (2 electrical ovens, 2 double refrigerators, two dishwashers, two microwaves with vents. Completed foundation and flooring ( additional work for wood adjustments needed. Bathrooms completed (installation of fixtures needed) Upstairs ceilings are less than 7 ft. tall. Therefore the heated sq. ft. will be less than 1600. This agent is not responsible for the sq. footage.
Man Jailed in Machete Attack on Dog
A blue heeler dog was seriously injured after a Ten Mile Road man attacked the dog with a machete. Christopher Dale Gore, 36, was held under a $3,500 secured bond on a charge of felony cruelty to animals. His address was listed as 3320 Ten Mile Rd., Tabor City, according to detention center reports.
Patrol Deputy Catches Alleged Fuel Thief
The quick response of a deputy resulted in the arrest of a Kelly man on fuel theft charges Friday. Allen Robinson, 44, was held under $7,500 secured bond on charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, no operator’s license, and traffic offenses. His address was listed as 19306 N.C. 53 E., Kelly.
