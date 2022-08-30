ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to Disneyland® Resort (Sept. 2 giveaway)

The spell is cast! Halloween Time is upon us at the Disneyland® Resort with fiendish family fun like Haunted Mansion Holiday and Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree. Now you can enter for a chance to experience happy hauntings at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News any hour 7:00 a.m. through 10:59 a.m. for a code word, then text it to 515151 for your chance to win a four-pack of 1-day, 1-park tickets to the Disneyland® Resort. Message and data rates apply. Complete details are in the official rules below. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win a stay at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel!

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel is a historic site in the movie industry. Now, our partners at the Hollywood Roosevelt are furnishing a fabulous prize package for one very lucky KTLA viewer. Text HOLLYWOOD to 515151 for your chance to win one night in a Cabana Poolside room at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, a $250 dining credit at The Barish, a Modern Italian Steakhouse from Nancy Silverton, two drinks at the historic lobby bar, plus parking during your stay. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Playa Vista, CA
KTLA.com

Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?

The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies on how best to respond to them.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy