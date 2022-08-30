Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Ellina Abovian’s Glendale family ties and the importance of community
KTLA 5 Morning News reporter Ellina Abovian’s L.A. story starts halfway across the globe. She and her family fled Armenia as refugees when she was just a year old. The family stopped in Italy before making their way to Hollywood. “That was a huge culture shock,” she explained. “We...
KTLA.com
KTLA.com
KTLA.com
L.A. City’s Chief Heat Officer responds to extreme heatwave
L.A. City’s Chief Heat Officer Marta Segura joined us live to discuss the city’s response to the extreme heatwave. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 1, 2022.
KTLA.com
Labor day BBQ, grilling tips with award-winning restaurant Heritage Barbecue
Megan Telles was live in San Juan Capistrano to visit the award-winning restaurant, Heritage Barbecue. The people at Heritage Barbecue shared barbecue and grilling tips for Labor Day weekend. Visit the restaurant’s website for more information or follow on Instagram. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on...
KTLA.com
Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?
The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies on how best to respond to them.
