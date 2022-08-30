Hospitals are navigating a water crisis in Jackson, Miss., after the city's main water treatment facility began failing Aug. 29. More than 150,000 people in the state's capital did not have access to safe drinking water as of Aug. 30, according to The New York Times. Jackson has faced issues with its water system for years due to aging and poor infrastructure, and these issues were recently magnified by torrential rains in the area. Health officials said they now face the "massively complicated task" of distributing bottled water to residents and that it's unclear how long it will take to restore service, according to the Times.

