Marilyn Drone appointed CEO of Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Marilyn Drone, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville, Calif. Ms. Drone brings more than two decades of healthcare experience to the role, according to a Sept. 2 news release shared with Becker's. She previously served COO and chief nursing officer of Providence St....
MultiCare 1st health system to partner with virtual care platform 98point6
Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is the first in the country to partner with virtual primary care platform 98point6, the tech company said Sept. 1. The firm's technology will be integrated with MultiCare's hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health, which offers 35 urgent care clinics and on-demand virtual care. "We...
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Aug. 29:. Michelle James, BSN, RN, will join Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth as senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer on Sept. 12. Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital has named Jose Guerra, MSN, RN, as its chief...
Joint Commission unveils safety campaign for telehealth visits
The Joint Commission has launched a new patient safety campaign that focuses on telehealth visits, the organization said Aug. 31. The campaign aims to educate patients on how to best navigate virtual healthcare services and is part of The Joint Commission's Speak Up program. The program, launched in 2002, encourages patients to be active members in their care and voice any concerns.
Mississippi hospital to lay off staff, curb care
Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital is laying off workers, closing clinics and keeping its intensive care and labor and delivery units closed, according to a Sept. 1 memo to staff obtained by the Enterprise-Journal. The hospital is making changes after it was forced to halt operations in August. The hospital temporarily...
Salt Lake Regional Medical Center ends labor and delivery services
Salt Lake Regional Medical Center closed its maternity ward Sept.1 due to the state's declining fertility rate, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Sept. 2. "Patient demand for the maternal unit has remained low as births have declined over the last few years in the Salt Lake City area," the hospital said in a statement shared with the publication.
How Novant quickly increased its nurse workforce after an immediate jeopardy threat
Wilmington, N.C.-based Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center has made significant progress in bolstering its nursing workforce over the last two months, adding more than 300 nurses. "What we've been able to do over the last two months has been extremely impactful, but we still have a ways to...
University of Iowa Health Care announces 3 expansion plans
Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care has announced three developments to the university's 10-year campus master plan. The following projects are moving into the planning phase, according to a Sept. 2 article on the health system's website. 1. An expanded emergency department, including new spaces for behavioral health and...
Health tech company Innovaccer lays off 90 employees
Innovaccer, a company that provides cloud services to healthcare organizations, has laid off about 8 percent of its workforce, or 90 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. "Given current economic conditions, we implemented a small workforce reduction to optimize our structure and initiatives," Innovaccer co-founder and CEO Abhinav Shashank said...
CommonSpirit Health, ExactCare partnership boosted patient outcomes
The partnership between Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's at-home program and ExactCare, improved outcomes for chronic patients taking drugs at home. In a study conducted by CommonSpirit Health at Home, 87 percent of patients benefited from the partnership with Exactcare. Those who are not part of the program but receive drugs from the health system reported an 82 percent improvement in medication management.
Embracing AI, the new frontier in healthcare: a conversation with Novant Health’s EVP & CMSO, Eric Eskioğlu, MD, MBA and LeanTaaS’ CEO Mohan Giridharadas
Recently, LeanTaaS’ founder and Chief Executive Officer Mohan Giridharadas and Eric Eskioğlu, MD, MBA, Neurosurgeon, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer and Co-Director, Institute of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence, Novant Health came together at the Transform Hospital Operations Summit in partnership with Becker’s. The two...
$145.7M University of Texas cancer center to begin construction
The Austin-based University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus, MyRGV News reported Aug. 30. The three-story, 144,231-square-foot center will include a radiation and medical oncology clinic, diagnostic imaging suite, rehabilitation...
What it's like to work with 'every EMR known to mankind,' according to LifePoint CIO Al Smith
Overseeing health IT for 62 community hospitals and 33 specialty hospitals across 29 states is definitely not "one-size-fits-all," says Al Smith, senior vice president and CIO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health. "When you're in a smaller system, you just don't see that kind of disparity, that kind of variety," Mr....
CHI Health partners with Purdue Global for free nursing school program
Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health will now pay for employees or friends and family of employees to attend two years of nursing school at online university Purdue Global, NBC affiliate KPVI reported Sept. 1. "We know cost is often a barrier to education," Tim Plante, chief nursing officer of CHI Health,...
RWJBarnabas Health names Stephen Barry to VP role
West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has appointed Stephen Barry as executive vice president of facilities management and real estate development. This new role aims to expand the health system's ambulatory footprint and increase healthcare access, according to an Aug. 31 release shared with Becker's. Mr. Barry will report to John Doll, RWJBarnabas Health's COO, and will oversee facilities management, construction projects and real estate holdings.
Albany Med Health begins pilot program for aspiring med students
Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System has enlisted five Albany (N.Y.) Medical College applicants to work as team members while they await admission to medical school. The medical school hopefuls will gain hands-on experience, working as patient care associates, mobility assistants and nurse-extenders. "Hundreds of students are waitlisted each year as...
How hospitals are responding to the water crisis in Mississippi
Hospitals are navigating a water crisis in Jackson, Miss., after the city's main water treatment facility began failing Aug. 29. More than 150,000 people in the state's capital did not have access to safe drinking water as of Aug. 30, according to The New York Times. Jackson has faced issues with its water system for years due to aging and poor infrastructure, and these issues were recently magnified by torrential rains in the area. Health officials said they now face the "massively complicated task" of distributing bottled water to residents and that it's unclear how long it will take to restore service, according to the Times.
13 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM
Becker's has reported on 13 healthcare organizations that have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Bloomington, Minn.-based Emergency Physicians Professional Association tapped R1 RCM Aug. 31 to be its exclusive revenue cycle services provider. The independently owned physician group serves more than 600,000 patients annually across 11 hospitals and medical centers as well as three urgency room locations.
Brigham and Women's taps Dr. Sonali Desai as chief quality officer
Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital named Sonali Desai, MD, its new chief quality officer and senior vice president Aug. 30. Her appointment is effective Sept. 1. Dr. Desai has been with Brigham and Women's for 16 years, a decade of which has been spent in the hospital's department of quality and safety, according to a news release from the hospital. She has served as interim chief quality officer since January.
Virtual care company Wheel reduces workforce by 17%
Virtual healthcare platform Wheel has laid off 35 employees, or 17 percent of its staff, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Wheel provides technology infrastructure and access to a nationwide clinician network for companies wanting to provide virtual care. "We made the decision to double down on our long-term strategy of...
