Athens, GA

Stetson Bennett’s incredible Georgia football journey continues, Hollywood scripts be damned

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATHENS —The Stetson Bennett story requires no makeup, special effects nor any sort of revisionist history.

It’s curious and inspiring in raw form, the Georgia quarterback entering his sixth season with college football fans at the edge of their seats.

Many have become believers in the 24-year-old former walk-on, others still doubt, and it makes no difference to Bennett.

Bennett has cemented his name into the football history books, his two CFP Offensive MVP trophies proof positive his 2021 championship season was no fluke.

©2022 Cox Media Group

