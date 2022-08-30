ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Mykel Williams-Travon Walker comparisons aren’t slowing down entering 2022 season: ‘He’s a freak’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSl57_0hb8LGLN00

It’s natural to want to compare freshman defensive end Mykel Williams to Travon Walker. They were both 5-star prospects coming out of high school, with Williams actually being the higher-ranked player between the two.

They play the same position and both have extremely long arms. Walker was a little more chiseled and filled out to this point in his respective career, but Williams is ahead in the developmental curve as he went through spring practice. Walker did not prior to arriving in 2019.

“Mykel is Travon Walker Jr. right now. He’s a freak,” Georgia tight end Ryland Goede said on his recent podcast Real Talk. “I have to block him every day. He’s not 17 or 18.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football HQ

College Football Week 1 TV Schedule, Rankings

It's been a long, crazy few months, but the 2022 college football schedule is finally here and ready to kick off. Week 0 helped start things last weekend, with Nebraska taking another single-digit loss to open up against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Florida State, North Carolina, and Vanderbilt ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
86K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy