DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
247Sports
Final predictions: Carolina vs. Georgia State
The wait is nearly over and the start of the South Carolina football season is finally here. It’s time for second-year head coach Shane Beamer to lead his Gamecocks out of the tunnel at Williams-Brice Stadium, and he’ll do so against a face very familiar in Columbia. Georgia...
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. South Carolina
No. 1 Clemson Takes on In-State Rival South Carolina. 📍 Columbia, S.C. (Stone Stadium) 🗓 Friday, Sept. 2 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are hitting the road for the first time this season to Columbia, S.C. to take on its in-state rival on Friday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m as part of the Palmetto Series presented by S.C. Education Lottery. The match will stream on ESPN+.
WMBF
‘Sir Big Spur’ to return to South Carolina sidelines
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - After several weeks of ideas and disputes over the name of South Carolina’s live gamecock mascot, things won’t be changing after all. The university announced Thursday the mascot will go by the name “Sir Big Spur” after a dispute over who owned the name between the mascot’s current and previous owners forced a change.
letsbeardown.com
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PUNTER WITH THE SINGLE WORST PUNT YOU WILL EVER SEE...
Check out this insane video where the South Carolina State punter looked pretty foolish... South Carolina State was set to punt back to Central Florida on 4th and 19 until the punter took the ball and started running. The punter went about 10 yards past the line of scrimmage before he punted the ball. I have never seen something like that in my life...
An inside look at new features in Williams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chris Rogers is the Executive Associate Athletics Director for Administration at the University of South Carolina. He says crews are in a sprint to get Williams-Brice Stadium up and running for the beginning of the Gamecocks season on Saturday. “It’s always exciting looking forward to a...
underdogdynasty.com
Georgia State Panthers @ South Carolina Gamecocks: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction
Georgia State (Sun Belt) at South Carolina (SEC) Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina. Previous meetings: First meeting between GSU and SCAR. *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Both Georgia State and South Carolina finished last season with optimistic outlooks for the future. The former strung...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley to Present the Keynote Address at Ignite Women’s Conference
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is thrilled to announce that Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Ignite Women’s Conference. Staley will participate in a moderated Q&A luncheon as well as a photo session, allowing attendees to take images with the hall of fame coach and player.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reflects on the QB depth at South Carolina since 2021, says he's not worried about Mark Stoops
South Carolina has seen a remarkable change at quarterback since last season, and now the Gamecocks enter this season with Spencer Rattler at the helm, and overall are in a much stronger place than this time last year. As Shane Beamer said on the SEC coaches media teleconference, it’s more...
laurenscountysports.com
Everybody's knocking but only Laurens Academy is home
Clinton is ranked 5th in Class 3A, according to the state media football rankings. Newberry, the long-time rival and host of the Red Devils’ 1st road trip on Friday, received votes in 2A, just as Laurens’ road opponent, Belton-Honea Path, checked a few ballots in 3A. Presbyterian College...
Sumter, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dreher High School football team will have a game with Lakewood High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“J” is for Johnson, Isaac Samuel Leevy (b. 1942
“J” is for Johnson, Isaac Samuel Leevy (b. 1942). Attorney, legislator. A native of Columbia, Johnson attended the University of Minnesota and completed all requirements for an associate degree in mortuary science. He returned to Columbia and joined his family’s undertaking business. He continued his education at Benedict College and in 1968 graduated from the University of South Carolina Law School. In 1970 Johnson, as a Democrat, made a successful bid for the South Carolina House of Representatives. In 1980 he chose not to seek re-election and concentrated on his law practice—gaining a reputation as being among the best trial lawyers in the state. In 1985 he became the first African American president of the South Carolina Bar Association. In 1993 Isaac Samuel Levy Johnson was inducted into the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame.
wearecamdenhs.com
VOTE Averee Hickmon, CHS Bulldogs RB, High School Player of the Week
Our own Camden Bulldog RB, Averee Hickmon, has been nominated for the State paper, High School Player of the Week. Voting is open now and ends on Friday at noon, go vote at:. You can vote multiple times throughout the week, so starting voting now!. GO DOGS!!!
'Justice for All' exhibit highlights civil rights history in South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The 'Justice for All' exhibit at the Orangeburg County Library centers the state of South Carolina for its role in the Civil Rights movement. “It shows that much of what we assume to be the civil rights movement around the country had some key pivotal moments in South Carolina," said USC history professor Dr. Bobby Donaldson.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
live5news.com
SLED investigating on-campus deaths at UofSC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is looking into two on-campus deaths that happened at the University of South Carolina. SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated. Details are limited at this point. There is no official word yet...
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
abccolumbia.com
Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
The Post and Courier
Lexington grocery store KJ's Market to close this month, selling off inventory
LEXINGTON — The KJ's Market grocery store on U.S. 1 in Lexington is set to close, with a liquidation sale already underway. The store, at 4360 Augusta Road, will close Sept. 17, according to an employee. The store is hosting a sale with 25 percent off most items that...
Some South Carolina counties getting money to offset population decline
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Lifelong Lee County Resident Jessie Hickmon said he has seen his community shrink throughout the years. "I'm looking for the day to come that they put more housing and new housing and there will be more people," said Hickmon. According to Census data, Lee County's...
