College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams: report

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers decided Friday to expand to a 12-team playoff, according to reports. The 12-team playoff likely will begin in 2026, when the playoffs' current contract ends, but there is an outside chance it could begin as early as 2024, according to ESPN. The CFP...
COLLEGE SPORTS
