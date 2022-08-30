Effective: 2022-09-02 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Kinney FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Kinney and Val Verde. Heaviest rains are falling from Del Rio to near Laughlin AFB. * WHEN...Until 530 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 209 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Del Rio, Lake View, Laughlin AFB, Val Verde Park, Cienegas Terrace, Long Point, Black Brush Point, Diablo East, Escondido Estates, Lake Ridge Ranch, 277 South Boat Ramp, 277 North Campground and San Pedro Canyon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

