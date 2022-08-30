Read full article on original website
Thomasville PD launches new website to keep citizen's informed and curb crime
The Thomasville Police Department announced the launch of a new website that gives people who use social networks and mobile devices an easier, more effective way to help fight crime and stay informed. The new website was developed in partnership with CRIMEWATCH™ Technologies and is part of the CRIMEWATCH Network...
Stringfellow Elementary partners with 'First Book' to push literacy awareness
Stringfellow Elementary School is partnering with 'First Book' to get students excited about reading. The school will be the first in the Colquitt County school district to provide each student with one book every Friday for the remainder of the school year. Students will not have to return these books.
Copeland African American Museum at VSU awarded $15,000 grant from the City of Valdosta
The Copeland African American Museum at Valdosta State University recently received a $15,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant from the City of Valdosta. The university says the funds will support the museum’s intention to become the preeminent field trip destination for elementary, middle, and high school students across South Georgia.
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent announces plan for retirement
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The Valdosta City School system will soon be looking for its new leader. At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, the district's Superintendent Dr. William Cason announced his plans to retire. His last day will be December 31, 2022. “It has been a true privilege to...
Dilapidated homes in Sylvester being torn down in demolition initiative
The city of Sylvester is taking action against dilapidated properties within the area. The initiative began nine months ago and has led to more than 20 houses being destroyed. Community development director Glenice Stephens says the project stands as an expensive but necessary task for the city. "One of this...
Tift County Sheriff's Office releases new smartphone app
There's a new way to stay connected with a Southwest Georgia sheriff's office. On Wednesday, the Tift County Sheriff's Office announced the release of their new, custom smartphone application. Sheriff Gene Scarborough says that the app will serve as a new and innovative way for the sheriff's office to connect...
Two Colquitt County roads to temporarily close for State Route 133 project
Two Colquitt County roads will temporarily close for a State Route (SR) project. Georgia DOT says Woodmen Road and Old Albany Road will temporarily close while construction is being done to tie the roads into SR 133, which is being widened and reconstructed. https://wfxl.com/news/local/two-colquitt-county-roads-to-temporarily-close-for-state-route-133-project. Woodmen Road is west of SR...
Tifton teen life-flighted to Tallahassee after Wednesday night shooting
A 16-year-old was critically injured following a shooting in Tifton on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on August 31, Tift County Deputies were dispatched to Dr. DC Hill Drive. At the scene, deputies found a 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound. According to the Tifton Police Department, Deputies determined...
ABAC President Tracy Brundage meets with former ABAC President David Bridges
In the past 16 years and two months, only two individuals have occupied the president’s office at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Those two people met on Monday when new ABAC President Tracy Brundage sat down with former ABAC President David Bridges in historic Tift Hall. “It was great,” Brundage...
Man possibly killed in Boston shooting found in Brooks County
A man has died following a shooting in Boston Tuesday. Tuesday evening Thomas County deputies received a report of an aggravated assault that occurred in the 300 block of Martin Road, in Boston. When deputies arrived, they found evidence that a possible shooting had occurred. The Thomas County Sheriff's Office...
One arrested for drugs, traffic violations in Ocilla
One person is in custody following a traffic stop in Ocilla Wednesday. In the early morning hours on August 31, the Irwin County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on the east side of Ocilla. Deputies say that the vehicle failed to stop and drove north. Georgia...
Coffee County man charged with first-degree arson
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that a Coffee County man has been charged with first-degree arson for a fire from last weekend. According to the Commissioner, the fire set by 33-year-old Jesse Floyd, of Broxton, severely damaged a 910-square-foot home. The fire began at approximately...
Valdosta police need help from community to find missing woman
Valdosta police need help from the community to locate a missing woman. Police say that 27-year-old Kiera Williams is a black female that stands approximately six-feet-two and weighs around 198 pounds. Williams has brown eyes and short blonde hair (it is no longer in braids like the photo shows) and...
Valdosta man arrested for allegedly robbing Murphy Express
A Valdosta man is facing a felony charge after allegedly robbing a convenience store. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., on August 31, Valdosta Police Officers responded to Murphy Express, located in the 200 block of Norman Drive, after a citizen called to report a possible robbery. At the scene, officers were...
Investigation underway after Waffle House robbery
Valdosta Police Detectives are investigating a robbery at a Waffle House. At 12 a.m., on August 31, VPD Patrol Officers responded to the 1300 Block of North St. Augustine Road after receiving a report of a robbery. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses stated a subject entered the business...
Man arrested after allegedly starting a fire in hotel room, shoplifting
A man is in custody after allegedly starting a fire in his hotel room. Just before 5 p.m. on August 29, Valdosta police officers responded with the Valdosta Fire Department to a structure fire at the Regency Inn, located in the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue. When officers arrived...
