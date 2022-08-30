ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human remains are found in skip near cemetery sparking police forensic investigation into grim discovery

By Natasha Anderson For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Police launched a forensic investigation after human remains were found in a skip at a cemetery in the West Midlands.

Officials began investigating the grim discovery on Saturday after the find was reported at Tipton Cemetery, in Tipton.

Police sealed off a section of the Alexandra Road site, which is run by Sandwell Council, and forensics carried out work over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A picture from the scene shows several officers surrounding three forensic tents set up next to a yellow skip.

There is no criminal investigation at this stage but that the remains will be forensically examined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRUaE_0hb8Kala00
In a statement, West Midlands Police confirmed the incident, saying: 'We're investigating after human remains were found in a skip at Tipton Cemetery, Alexandra Road, on Saturday evening..

'The area has been cordoned off for further searches to be carried out.

'They will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis. There is no information linking this discovery to a criminal investigation at this stage.'

Sandwell Council would not comment on the investigation but said on Tuesday the cemetery was 'open as usual today.'

Tipton Cemetery is one of several cemeteries and crematoriums run by Sandwell Council. It opened in 1873 and covers an area of 8.8 hectares with a range of burial and memorial facilities.

The cemetery was recognised for its excellent service and received a Green Flag Award, which is an accreditation given to publicly accessible parks and open spaces.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

