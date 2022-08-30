ALBANY -- Police are searching for an Albany man in connection to a shooting on the 100 block of North Street Thursday afternoon. According to an Albany Police Department report, Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met up with Jaylon Williams, 26, over a dispute on social media. The three were in dispute over a Facebook post Williams’ girlfriend made about Williams physically abusing her. Poole and Williams both fired shots at each other. Williams and Poole were injured and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

ALBANY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO