ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

Gavin Newsom's in-laws donated to pro-Ron DeSantis PAC

SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him a bully and working to make him a “one-term” governor, but campaign finance records show his family may not align with his views. The Siebel Family Revocable Trust, which is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wfxl.com

Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants

McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are awarding $20,000 in grants to benefit local K-12 students as part of its Golden Grants Program. Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel students' imagination, education and growth can apply for a Golden Grant. According to the franchise, this is the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wfxl.com

SWGA Friday night lights: High school football schedule

It's gameday Southwest Georgia! There be will a handful of matchups across the region. Here is a list of games in the area tonight. The Tift County Blue Devils will travel to Moultrie tonight to face off against the Colquitt County Packers. Kick off is at 7:30. It's GAME DAY,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy