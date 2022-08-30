Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Gavin Newsom's in-laws donated to pro-Ron DeSantis PAC
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him a bully and working to make him a “one-term” governor, but campaign finance records show his family may not align with his views. The Siebel Family Revocable Trust, which is...
wfxl.com
Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants
McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are awarding $20,000 in grants to benefit local K-12 students as part of its Golden Grants Program. Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel students' imagination, education and growth can apply for a Golden Grant. According to the franchise, this is the...
wfxl.com
Stacey Abrams calls for mental health resources after in-custody death of Brianna Grier
MACON, Ga (WGXA) -- "Their child, instead of getting the help she needed, received a funeral," Stacey Abrams said. Attorney Ben Crump and Georgia governor hopeful Stacey Abrams visited Clark Atlanta University to address what they call a mental health crisis in Georgia. One they believe was brought to light by the death of Brianna Grier.
wfxl.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A suspected pimp was arrested on Thursday and accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas, according to authorities. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with trafficking of a person under 18. The San Antonio Police Department was notified in Oct. 2021...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
SWGA Friday night lights: High school football schedule
It's gameday Southwest Georgia! There be will a handful of matchups across the region. Here is a list of games in the area tonight. The Tift County Blue Devils will travel to Moultrie tonight to face off against the Colquitt County Packers. Kick off is at 7:30. It's GAME DAY,...
Comments / 0