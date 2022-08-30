Read full article on original website
Uvalde families continue fight for change as Abbott calls raising age 'unconstitutional'
SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott gave a sign on Wednesday that he does not support raising the minimum age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21-years-old. At a Wednesday campaign event in Allan, near Dallas, the Governor said doing so would be unconstitutional based on recent court rulings.
Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
Texas School Safety Center set to begin school intruder detection audits
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Any day now, a Texas School Safety Center inspector could be visiting your student's school unbeknownst to most staff at schools across Texas' 1,200 districts. The Safety Center's director says they want parents and the community to know what the safety checks are and what they...
Va. nurse practitioner files lawsuit, says CVS fired her for not providing abortion drugs
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A northern Virginia nurse practitioner filed a lawsuit against the CVS drugstore chain after she claims the company fired her for refusing to provide abortion-inducing pills to customers. Paige Casey filed a lawsuit in Prince William County Virginia Circuit Court against CVS MinuteClinic,...
Coast Guard stops 3 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard law enforcement crews located and stopped three lanchas with a total of 14 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing off the southern Texas coast on Tuesday. Three lancha boats were filled with approximately 440 pounds of shark and 2,425 pounds of red snapper,...
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
Give to Live Blood Drive
It's the 16th year of the Give to Live Blood Drive, where a simple blood donation can help make a huge difference. Melodie Vise who has been greatly helped by generous donations, is joining us to share more on her story. Take a look to learn more!. Schedule your appointment...
Dolly Parton launches line of pet apparel, toys to help Tennessee animal rescue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country queen Dolly Parton has launched a line of dog apparel, accessories and toys. "Doggy Parton" is in partnership with SportPet Designs. Each product has a bit of Dolly "flair," like blue jean denim jackets, cowgirl dresses, pearl collars and more. A portion of the...
