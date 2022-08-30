Read full article on original website
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel Maven
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To OfferFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Financial Focus - Avoid these estate-planning mistakesEJEducationGlastonbury, CT
Eyewitness News
Stefanowski releases tax returns, combined income close to $37 million
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Bob Stefanowski said he was going to release his tax returns. “We are going to try to release a couple of pages,” said Stefanowski. Stefanowski and his wife Amy filed a joint return. Their return shows what they made over the past 3...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly Middletown fire under investigation
We're revealing the winner of our Ice Cream Social!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Attorney General launches investigation into Greenwich school controversy. Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year.
Eyewitness News
Storm drain grates stolen in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after storm drain grates were stolen in Hamden. Authorities said multiple grates have been stolen around town over the past few weeks. The thefts hurt the town financially and are dangerous to anyone walking or driving near the drains, police said. Authorities...
Eyewitness News
Haddam Neck Fair starts today!
CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79.
Eyewitness News
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
Eyewitness News
Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank Robbery cases
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Two Middletown residents were charged with robbing several banks in Stop and Shops throughout Connecticut. 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and 27-year-old Jalania Pantano were arrested on Tuesday in connection with multiple robberies at People’s United Banks over the summer. According to the indictment, Rizzo and Pantano...
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven Health breaks ground on new neurosciences center
Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students.
Eyewitness News
Climate change brewing trouble in the beer industry
Manchester police say officers are currently in the McKee Street area investigating a shooting. The UConn women are back on campus, working out but not practicing. For Paige Bueckers, there's no working out, no practicing, no games. 47,000 travelers expected at Bradley International Airport this Labor Day Weekend.
Eyewitness News
Labor Day weekend travel has officially started
BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The roads are getting busy and it is only expected to get worse. “We didn’t think we were going to have this much traffic. We thought you know maybe we’d miss some of it but apparently, no. We didn’t miss any of it,” said Pamela Montgomery, New York.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year
Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. A deadly fire in Middletown is under investigation. One dead in early morning fire. One person was killed in an early morning fire in Middletown Thursday. Vigil held
Eyewitness News
West Hartford police search for suspect after armed robbery at Whole Foods Market
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Whole Foods Market in West Hartford. Authorities said it happened Thursday at the Whole Foods on Raymond Road. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call West Hartford police. Stay...
Eyewitness News
Nonstop service to Jamaica announced for Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Bradley International Airport will have nonstop service to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Airport officials joined Gov. Ned Lamont and other state leaders Thursday to announce the new flight. Spirit Airlines will be adding the service. Officials said the service is scheduled to launch on December...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police investigating after dead dog found in cage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead dog was discovered left in a cage, with its owners long gone. Officers were called to an apartment building on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Neighbors said the smell started months ago, eventually getting worse. They say it was coming from...
Eyewitness News
One dead in early morning fire
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was killed in an early morning fire in Middletown Thursday. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene on pine Street just before 4:30 a.m. Heavy fire conditions were reported by first responding companies and a second alarm was quickly struck. Firefighters...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigating animal abuse case in New Haven
47,000 travelers expected at Bradley International Airport this Labor Day Weekend. Today is the start of the last big travel weekend of the summer, Labor day weekend. Attorney general launches investigation into comments made by Greenwich school administrator. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced he is
Eyewitness News
Man charged after driving wrong way on Merritt Parkway
(WFSB) – State police arrested a man accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway early Thursday morning. State Police Troop I in Bethany received calls of a wrong-way driver on Route 15 north around 1:55 a.m. Troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport and Troop I responded.
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: Putnam Schools Superintendent
School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry.
Eyewitness News
Small Business Spotlight: A Spoonful of Britain
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is highlighting small business across our state every week through our Small Business Spotlight!. Some of them are so unique, you might not even realize they’re in your backyard. We headed to A Spoonful of Britain in Simsbury. “It’s amazing what you...
