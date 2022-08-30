ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Deadly Middletown fire under investigation

NEWS CONFERENCE: Attorney General launches investigation into Greenwich school controversy. Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year.
Eyewitness News

Storm drain grates stolen in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after storm drain grates were stolen in Hamden. Authorities said multiple grates have been stolen around town over the past few weeks. The thefts hurt the town financially and are dangerous to anyone walking or driving near the drains, police said. Authorities...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Haddam Neck Fair starts today!

CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. Updated: 4 hours ago. Many people are taking advantage of Labor Day weekend for some...
HADDAM, CT
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank Robbery cases

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Two Middletown residents were charged with robbing several banks in Stop and Shops throughout Connecticut. 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and 27-year-old Jalania Pantano were arrested on Tuesday in connection with multiple robberies at People’s United Banks over the summer. According to the indictment, Rizzo and Pantano...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Yale New Haven Health breaks ground on new neurosciences center

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Climate change brewing trouble in the beer industry

Manchester police say officers are currently in the McKee Street area investigating a shooting. The UConn women are back on campus, working out but not practicing. For Paige Bueckers, there’s no working out, no practicing, no games. 47,000 travelers expected at Bradley International Airport this Labor Day Weekend. Updated:...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Labor Day weekend travel has officially started

BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The roads are getting busy and it is only expected to get worse. “We didn’t think we were going to have this much traffic. We thought you know maybe we’d miss some of it but apparently, no. We didn’t miss any of it,” said Pamela Montgomery, New York.
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season

(WFSB) - State health officials reported the first human case of West Nile virus in Connecticut this year. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. The man was hospitalized the first week of...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year

Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. A deadly fire in Middletown is under investigation. One dead in early morning fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. One person was killed in an early morning fire in Middletown Thursday.
Eyewitness News

Nonstop service to Jamaica announced for Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Bradley International Airport will have nonstop service to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Airport officials joined Gov. Ned Lamont and other state leaders Thursday to announce the new flight. Spirit Airlines will be adding the service. Officials said the service is scheduled to launch on December...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police investigating after dead dog found in cage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead dog was discovered left in a cage, with its owners long gone. Officers were called to an apartment building on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Neighbors said the smell started months ago, eventually getting worse. They say it was coming from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

One dead in early morning fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was killed in an early morning fire in Middletown Thursday. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene on pine Street just before 4:30 a.m. Heavy fire conditions were reported by first responding companies and a second alarm was quickly struck. Firefighters...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigating animal abuse case in New Haven

47,000 travelers expected at Bradley International Airport this Labor Day Weekend. Today is the start of the last big travel weekend of the summer, Labor day weekend. Attorney general launches investigation into comments made by Greenwich school administrator. Updated: 2 hours ago. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced he is
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man charged after driving wrong way on Merritt Parkway

(WFSB) – State police arrested a man accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway early Thursday morning. State Police Troop I in Bethany received calls of a wrong-way driver on Route 15 north around 1:55 a.m. Troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport and Troop I responded.
BETHANY, CT
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Putnam Schools Superintendent

School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. Updated: 2 hours ago. For several years, customers have been complaining about the company’s...
PUTNAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: A Spoonful of Britain

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is highlighting small business across our state every week through our Small Business Spotlight!. Some of them are so unique, you might not even realize they’re in your backyard. We headed to A Spoonful of Britain in Simsbury. “It’s amazing what you...
SIMSBURY, CT

