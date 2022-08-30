Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Related
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
ffxnow.com
Inaugural ‘Reggae at the Lake’ festival set for this month in Reston
Lake Anne is welcoming a new festival on Sept. 10 at the plaza (1609 Washington Plaza North) in Reston. The first annual Reggae at the Lake Festival will feature international reggae bands, food, crafts and family activities. Ramon Pardo — a local realtor with Terra Properties and member of the...
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg’s Cocina on Market Is Back with a Brand New Menu
Locals didn’t think Leesburg’s Cocina on Market would ever reopen. After a year, chef Jason Lage is back. “In the back of our minds, we always knew we would reopen,” recalls Lage. He and his wife, Rebecca, are also proprietors of Market Table Bistro in Lovettsville and Market Burger in Purcellville. When Cocina on Market in Leesburg shuttered last June, they had plenty on their plates — literally. The chef’s own Fairbrook Farm, which supplies his restaurants with everything from pigs to maple, ensures that. But one thing in short supply for restaurateurs then and now is staff.
ffxnow.com
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Master bedroom balcony, 3 car garage, double-sided gas fireplace. Open: Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Tom Francis – Keller Williams Realty) 10224 Lawyers Road, Vienna. 5 BR/6.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Triangular deck,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
Beauty Nail Bar opens in Reston
A new nail salon has opened in Reston. Beauty Nail Bar opened at 1675 Reston Parkway this month. The nail salon first called Tysons home. The plaza, which is anchored by Home Depot, has several empty spaces available for leasing. The nail bar was started by owner Nam Huynh of...
Deal struck to reopen neighborhood shortcut across billionaire developer's property
KENSINGTON, Md. — A dispute that pitted residents of neighborhoods surrounding the defunct White Flint Mall in North Bethesda against the company founded by D.C.'s biggest billionaire, Ted Lerner, is settled according to Montgomery County authorities. Late Friday, Montgomery County officials and representatives of the Lerner company announced a...
princewilliamliving.com
Come Home to Good Food, Drinks, and Vibes at Red House Tavern
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Since the 1700s, Haymarket has been a small, yet well-known community hub that’s served as a gathering point for locals and visitors alike. Today’s it’s a thriving, quaint Prince William town making its mark on the food scene.
ffxnow.com
Labor Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Fairfax County
Labor Day weekend is upon us, heralding the imminent return of pumpkin spice lattes and everything fall. Fairfax County government offices will be closed in honor of the holiday, but some facilities will remain open. Government. Government offices for Fairfax County, Fairfax City, and the towns of Herndon and Vienna...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theburn.com
Neighbors Sports Bar & Grill opens Friday in Ashburn
At last, the wait is over. The new Neighbors Sports Bar & Grill in Ashburn will open its doors to customers starting tomorrow — Friday, September 2. As The Burn first reported back in May, the former Broadlands Pub on Truro Parish Drive was taken over by new local owners and given a new name. It was also completely redecorated inside — turning the former dive bar into a bright, stylish bar and grill.
ffxnow.com
Popular Peruvian chicken spot, El Pollo Rico, opens Fairfax restaurant
A popular Peruvian chicken spot — one of many in the area — is expanding with a fourth location in DMV region. El Pollo Rico, an eatery that serves up pollo a la brasa or traditional Peruvian chicken, is celebrating its soft opening through Sept. 4. It’s located at 10801 Fairfax Blvd.
restonnow.com
Chicken fans, celebrate! 4th El Pollo Rico opens in Fairfax City
Lucky Fairfax City! El Pollo Rico is here. You’ve heard about it, now try it yourself. That was celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s conclusion after inhaling half of roasted chicken, skin and all, at El Pollo Rico’s legendary location at Virginia Square in Arlington. He took his camera crew behind the scenes of the always-spinning rotisserie and engaged employees in conversation but none of them would offer what the secret ingredients were to the marinade, which Bourdain said he had never had before.
tysonstoday.com
Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival
Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
New Vienna Police Station Cuts Ribbon — “After nearly three years of design and construction, the new, $14 million Vienna Police Department will…open its doors to the public. The celebration is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. at the headquarters building located at 215 Center St. S.” [Town of Vienna]
ffxnow.com
F45 opens fitness studio in Vienna, has Springfield one on the way
A new gym has opened in the Town of Vienna. The Australian fitness company F45 celebrated the grand opening of its latest franchise at 322 Maple Avenue West on Saturday (Aug. 27). The event was considered a success, according to an Instagram post. Businesses local to the D.C. area like...
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends
Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
Nine New Miles Of Express Lanes Will Open On I-66 This Month
An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. A nine-mile section of the new Express Lanes on I-66 will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday. It’s set to open sometime around September 10. The westernmost portion, which runs from Route...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax Wawa will open its doors this week, bringing free coffee for all
Wawa will do its best Oprah impression tomorrow (Thursday) — only instead of giving away cars, it will serve up free coffee to all customers in Virginia. The occasion prompting this caffeine-fueled largesse is the grand opening of Wawa’s first store in the City of Fairfax, the company’s 100th in the state.
ffxnow.com
Comstock adds eight acres to Reston Station neighborhood
Reston Station is expanding near the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station. Comstock Holding Co., the Reston-based developer behind the project, acquired roughly eight acres — the largest swath of undeveloped land — in the Midline development, according to a company release. A pair of three-story office buildings will be...
ffxnow.com
Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?
Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
ffxnow.com
Driver charged after pedestrian killed in Seven Corners parking lot
One of the two drivers involved in the Seven Corners crash that killed Maryland father Albert Sweat will face criminal charges, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday (Wednesday). Yansi Martinez Gonzalez, a 26-year-old resident of Falls Church, was charged on Tuesday (Aug. 30) with reckless driving and driving without...
Comments / 0