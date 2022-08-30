Read full article on original website
Juvenile found with gunshot wound in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting after a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound. Officials say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 9:30 Friday night at the intersection of Pope Ave. and Spruce St. in Springfield. That's where they found the victim who...
Springfield police searching for man connected with burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police need your help identifying this subject pictured below. We're told he is suspected to be involved with multiple burglaries throughout the Springfield area. If you have any information regarding this subject you can contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers...
Springfield firefighters ask residents to Fill the Boot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Local 37 Firefighters union will be busy this weekend filling the boot. Dozens of firefighters will have their boots on the ground trying to get donations for their annual Fill the Boot campaign. Every year, the local firefighters union goes around the community...
Local organization reminds residents of resources on Overdose Awareness Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Overdose Awareness Day was on Wednesday. Local organizations are raising awareness about overdoses and reminding residents of their resources. “It's a campaign to kind of address overdose awareness and you know there’s a lot of stigma that’s attached with overdose and if we can reduce...
Vehicle broken into at Route 66 Drive-In, 3 suspects at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard counties is asking for help identifying the person who broke into a vehicle at the Route 66 Drive-In at Knight's Action Park earlier this month. A vehicle was burglarized sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on August 6.
Police are searching for man who punched slot machine
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man lost his cool and lost money playing slot machines. Sangamon County Sheriff's say on August 25, a man punched a slot machine screen at Lucy's Place on North Grand causing over $600 damage. Sheriffs are searching for the man pictured below.
Man identified from fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man found dead inside his car off I-55 Wednesday. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, Jim Allmon, an autopsy revealed minor blunt force injuries from the motor vehicle crash...
Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
Man seen with 'rifle' was actually carrying BB gun, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police give the all-clear after a man caught on camera carrying a gun through a neighborhood contacted police. The man carrying the gun was a 19-year-old male who said it was a BB gun. Police said they met with the man carrying the gun...
Jacksonville District 117 gives teachers raises
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some teachers and faculty in Jacksonville will be receiving raises following negotiations with the district. The District 117 Superintendent said the goal was to help teachers support their families and attract new teachers to the district. Jacksonville teachers received between 5% and 9% raises. “Districts...
Teen tries to rob pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are searching for the person responsible for trying to rob a pizza delivery driver. A Domino's delivery driver says it happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Brown Street in Springfield. The suspect reportedly walked up to the delivery...
Police search for woman in Tractor Supply store theft
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Clinton Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman suspected of being involved in retail theft. Police say the woman was seen at Tractor Supply in Clinton on August 30. She is described as a white woman in her early 20s who has...
Woman wanted for delivery of over 900 grams of meth
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams. Decatur Police Department says they are looking for Bridget A. Yokley, 38. If you know her location, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
City announces plans to make Lawrence Avenue area safer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Lawrence Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard area of Springfield has been in the hot seat for safety improvements. Last week, the city hosted a public meeting about the proposed changes. “It’s a terrible intersection, it is," said Mark Rothe, a Springfield resident. "I think it’s...
Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle off I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Jacksonville man is dead after being found inside his vehicle Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 42-year-old man was found in his vehicle near the Lost Bridge Trail, just off of Interstate 55. He was pronounced dead at the scene at...
Man arrested for possession of 117 grams of meth
RAYMOND, Ill. (WICS) — A Raymond man has been arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Deputies responded to investigate a traffic violation. During the...
Man charged with 37 counts of weapons, narcotics offenses
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested for 37 counts of weapons and narcotics offenses. On August 29, members of the East Central Illinois Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, the Shelbyville Police Department, Coles County Crisis Response Team, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation to arrest Dagan Traylor, 32.
Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival begins Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival is almost here. The festival kicks off at noon on Saturday and lasts until 5 p.m. More than 50 breweries and 100 different types of craft beer and cider along with over 5,000 coastal oysters will be at the festival.
Veterans return home from Honor Flight
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Veterans have returned home from Tuesday's Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. A welcome party was on hand to give the group a special celebration after the flight landed. Dozens of veterans visited Washington DC to visit the memorials built in their honor. "I think they...
Lanphier student builds long jump pit for Washington Middle track athletes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lanphier freshman Kenneth Smith-McClain gave back to District 186 for his Eagle Scout project. "It can be however big or small you really want it it just has to be some service project to the community," Smith-McClain said. Kenneth grew up around Washington Middle School....
