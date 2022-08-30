MSDE Announces Grant Program To Strengthen And Expand Maryland Early Childhood Education

Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces launch of applications for Maryland’s Global Gateway Program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local incubators and accelerators.
wypr.org
No free lunch for all kids in Maryland could mean some hungry students this year
For the past two years, all students were given free lunch at public schools nationwide funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a coronavirus pandemic economic relief measure. But additional money to keep the program going was not approved by federal lawmakers in Congress so schools are reverting back...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
Think Your Family Recipe Is Cookbook-Worthy? This Maryland Food Historian Wants To Hear From You
If you’re a Marylander, you know the smell of summer: the wafting aroma of Old-Bay seasoned crab with melted butter. Maybe you’re from St. Mary’s County, and so that region’s notorious stuffed ham is what’s taking over your Thanksgiving dinner table. But who gets to...
Nottingham MD
State of Maryland announces over $8 million in federal homeland security grant funds to 68 nonprofitts
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management this week announced awards totaling more than $8.7 million in federal homeland security grant funds to 68 nonprofit organizations around the state. The awards are funded by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). “This...
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization Of New COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that state health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and the CDC. As part of the state’s COVIDReady plan, Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants.
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Honors International Overdose Awareness Day; Recognizes September As Substance Use Disorder Recovery Month
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that all flags in Maryland will be flown at half-staff today in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day. The occasion is observed annually on August 31st in remembrance of people around the world who have lost their lives to drug overdose and to help raise awareness regarding the substance use crisis.
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
Business Monthly
Hogan announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program￼
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million in the fiscal...
Tax credit 2022: Deadline for Marylanders to claim $1,000 student debt relief in 13 days
The deadline for residents in Maryland to claim a tax credit for student loan debt relief of up to $1,000 is approaching in less than two weeks.
WBAL Radio
Maryland ranks high among community colleges in country
In a study published by WalletHub, the state of Maryland ranked No. 2 in the country for the best community college system in 2022. WalletHub, a personal finance website, completed its analysis with a calculated weighted average of scores earned by community colleges in each state. They also looked at the number of students enrolled in each school.
WJLA
'People line up way before daybreak': Md. commits to major upgrades of popular state parks
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — With school back in session, there is plenty of elbow room on the beach at Sandy Point State Park even on a beautiful Thursday. This weekend it will be a different story. “People line up way before daybreak to get into the parks....
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Lancaster Farming
Maryland State Fair Chooses Supreme Champion Beef Winners
TIMONIUM, Md. — The supreme champion beef drive was filled with anticipation as judges Allen Smith and Adam Hayes sorted through each breed’s grand champions at the 141st Maryland State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 28. The beef classes brought out 310 head of cattle from across the tri-state...
More student loan relief: Here's how Maryland taxpayers can apply
MARYLAND, USA — We’ve been talking a lot about the program that will wipe out thousands of dollars in student debt for millions of people with federal loans. For Maryland taxpayers, more relief is available. THE QUESTION:. What is the Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit, who's...
Bay Net
Historians Searching For “Dunmore’s Floating City” In St. Mary’s County
TALL TIMBERS, Md. – The Institute of Maritime History (IMH) is a nonprofit society devoted to maritime historical research and underwater archaeology. Now, they are searching for Revolutionary War history that could be found in the waters of Southern Maryland. IMH has been studying one of the earliest victorious...
Bay Net
Public Invited To Sheriff Somerville Road Dedication Ceremony
LEOANRDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff, the Maryland State Highway Administration and the St. Mary’s County State Delegation proudly invite the public to a road naming ceremony in honor of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. The dedication ceremony will...
