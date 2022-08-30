Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania Hitting Bank Accounts Now
Some Pennsylvania residents could soon get a one-time surprise stimulus check from the state. This one-time surprise stimulus check from Pennsylvania will hit the bank accounts of eligible residents over the next few days. Eligible residents could get a one-time payment of up to $1,657.50. Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania:...
Markets Insider
Stocks could see an outsized rally later this year and into 2023 if markets follow election-cycle history, BofA says
Markets typically rebound after a September slump, but stocks tend to rally even more in midterm-election years, analysts from Bank of America said.
getnews.info
Monkeypox vaccine and research related stocks taking center stage (VRAX,GOVX,TNXP,APDN)
WH recently announced that its expanding monkeypox vaccination efforts. The infection seems to be slowed down in some major cities like New York and Chicago. However, cases seem to be popping in other parts of the country. Greenwood District 50 Schools revised its statement released Wednesday night to classify the incident as a “potential case of moneypox,” after a request from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC has not identified the individual. On July 29 New York State governor, Kathy Hochul, declared the monkeypox outbreak a state emergency. On August 2, president Joe Biden named two federal officials, Bob Fenton and Dr. Daskalakis to lead and accelerate the U.S. government’s response against monkeypox.
