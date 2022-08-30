ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia’s Patriot Day Ceremony to be held at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A special ceremony honoring the anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the twin towers in New York City will be held at the Virginia War Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsHdK_0hb8J9B700
Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: 8News)

‘The Commonwealth of Virginia’s Patriot Day Ceremony’ will take place in the Shrine of Memory. The outdoor event will last from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more scheduled events at the Virginia War Memorial, click here.

