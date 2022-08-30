Virginia’s Patriot Day Ceremony to be held at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A special ceremony honoring the anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the twin towers in New York City will be held at the Virginia War Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 12.
'The Commonwealth of Virginia's Patriot Day Ceremony' will take place in the Shrine of Memory. The outdoor event will last from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
