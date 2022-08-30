The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides nutrition education and supplemental foods, and serves pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 whose family income is up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Special emphasis is placed on participation of infants, children, and high-risk pregnant women.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO