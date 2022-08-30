The company is broadening the financial pathways of nurses while refueling their passion for the profession and touching the lives of patients. The global trends in healthcare where patients remain in a cycle of depressive sicknesses and health workers experience regular burnouts and breakdown points to the miasma of the health sector. The COVID-19 pandemic was the salt upon these wounds as it dissolved the physical strands that managed to hold this sector together, causing tension and dissatisfaction among medical professionals around the world. For many patients – on whom the health sector is built- their hope to see the next day is derived from the lamps of diligent and passionate nurses. Unfortunately, it is an uphill task to demand so much from these caregivers who are stretched in every wise and are gradually losing their zest for the noble profession. However, the Nurse Coach Collective is positioned to reignite the spark missing in the lives of nurses and their practice of the profession.

