Springfield, IL

newschannel20.com

Local organization reminds residents of resources on Overdose Awareness Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Overdose Awareness Day was on Wednesday. Local organizations are raising awareness about overdoses and reminding residents of their resources. “It's a campaign to kind of address overdose awareness and you know there’s a lot of stigma that’s attached with overdose and if we can reduce...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield firefighters ask residents to Fill the Boot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Local 37 Firefighters union will be busy this weekend filling the boot. Dozens of firefighters will have their boots on the ground trying to get donations for their annual Fill the Boot campaign. Every year, the local firefighters union goes around the community...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois adds $100 million to advance anti-violence funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Organizations can now apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. The funding is part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA). The funding will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local government in 16 municipal...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

IDOT is hiring winter workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Temporary help is needed for snow and ice removal. Winter is right around the corner and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) needs your help. IDOT is seeking individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois urges residents to get updated COVID-19 booster

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging all eligible residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the new shots this week. In the past week, Illinois has reported 26,127 new confirmed and probable cases...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival begins Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival is almost here. The festival kicks off at noon on Saturday and lasts until 5 p.m. More than 50 breweries and 100 different types of craft beer and cider along with over 5,000 coastal oysters will be at the festival.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois construction company accused in scheme to avoid paying workers fairly

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois-based construction company is under fire and facing a lawsuit. On Friday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a lawsuit against Drive Construction Inc. The attorney general claims that the construction company used complex schemes to avoid paying their workers fair pay and taxes. He...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois to tackle critical staffing shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is launching a laser-focused recruitment and retention strategy to attract quality professionals in the social services and healthcare fields. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, made the announcement on Wednesday. The goal of the initiative is to address staffing shortages in the State of Illinois’ agencies...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Bat tests positive for rabies in Illinois county

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The second bat has tested positive for rabies in Champaign County. UPDATE: Illinois reports 4 rabid bats in two weeks. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) urges the public to be aware of rabid animals, in particular bats. According to the Centers for Disease Control...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

City announces plans to make Lawrence Avenue area safer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Lawrence Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard area of Springfield has been in the hot seat for safety improvements. Last week, the city hosted a public meeting about the proposed changes. “It’s a terrible intersection, it is," said Mark Rothe, a Springfield resident. "I think it’s...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Newly formulated COVID vaccines coming soon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The BA.5 COVID variant, also known as the Omicron variant, continues to be the variant with the highest infection rate, infecting 9 out of 10 persons who test positive for COVID-19 according to CDC estimates. The new booster shot hopes to change that. "We view...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Man identified from fatal crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man found dead inside his car off I-55 Wednesday. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, Jim Allmon, an autopsy revealed minor blunt force injuries from the motor vehicle crash...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Juvenile found with gunshot wound in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting after a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound. Officials say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 9:30 Friday night at the intersection of Pope Ave. and Spruce St. in Springfield. That's where they found the victim who...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle off I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Jacksonville man is dead after being found inside his vehicle Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 42-year-old man was found in his vehicle near the Lost Bridge Trail, just off of Interstate 55. He was pronounced dead at the scene at...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Local restaurants take bold steps to retain employees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's been a major shift in the workforce. The pandemic lead people to re-evaluate their careers, and that's left restaurant owners desperately searching for help. As businesses fight for prospective employees, restaurant owners like Emily Lewis are trying to lure people with higher wages. "Since...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

School districts looking for paraprofessionals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A few local school districts are looking for more paraprofessionals. Among these districts are Springfield District 186 and Ball-Chatham School District. Paraprofessionals support students and teachers in the classroom by providing extra help. Springfield District 186 is among a few looking to hire more. “So,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Secretary of State Jesse White returns to work

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work. White tested negative for the COVID-19 virus this week and has returned to work. This comes after White tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25. We're told White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. White...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Jacksonville District 117 gives teachers raises

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some teachers and faculty in Jacksonville will be receiving raises following negotiations with the district. The District 117 Superintendent said the goal was to help teachers support their families and attract new teachers to the district. Jacksonville teachers received between 5% and 9% raises. “Districts...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

