El Paso, TX

Driver identified on Sunday’s fatal crash off of I-10 into Oncology Center

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The man who drove off the freeway crashing into a rock wall on I-10 has been identified by the El Paso Police Department.

According to EPPD The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Ford F150,

58-year-old Martin Delgado Cisneros, was traveling eastbound on the I-10 when for unknown reasons, veered to the left and crashed against the concrete barrier.

After crashing into the concrete barrier, Delgado veered to the right and traveled over all the lanes of traffic on the I-10, the landscaping, and the traffic lanes on Gateway East.

The Special Traffic Investigations Unit said that after crashing into the concrete barrier, the pick-up truck Ford came to a stop when the truck crashed against a business sign and the rock wall to the business.

Delgado was transported to the hospital where he later died.

This is the 47th traffic fatality of the year compared to 45 at the same time last year.

#I 10#Fatality#Traffic Accident#Oncology Center
