An Iranian ship snatched 2 US Navy drone boats and tried to hide them under a tarp before eventually releasing them overboard: US official
Earlier this week, the US Navy successfully prevented Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps from trying to detain another unmanned surface vessel.
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
NASA fuels new moon rocket in week's 2nd launch attempt
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA began fueling its new moon rocket Saturday for liftoff on a test flight that must go well before astronauts climb aboard. For the second time this week, the launch team began loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA. Monday’s attempt was halted by a bad engine sensor and leaking fuel. As the sun rose, an over-pressure alarm sounded and the tanking operation was briefly halted, but no damage occurred and the effort resumed, NASA’s Launch Control reported. NASA wants to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts get on the next flight. If the five-week demo with test dummies succeeds, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land on it in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.
SpaceX: The World's Rocket Launcher of Last Resort
As even SpaceX's competitors turn into SpaceX customers...does SpaceX really have competitors anymore?
The Nurse Coach Collective Is Streamlining the Path of Registered Nurses to Becoming Fulfilled Nurse Coaches
The company is broadening the financial pathways of nurses while refueling their passion for the profession and touching the lives of patients. The global trends in healthcare where patients remain in a cycle of depressive sicknesses and health workers experience regular burnouts and breakdown points to the miasma of the health sector. The COVID-19 pandemic was the salt upon these wounds as it dissolved the physical strands that managed to hold this sector together, causing tension and dissatisfaction among medical professionals around the world. For many patients – on whom the health sector is built- their hope to see the next day is derived from the lamps of diligent and passionate nurses. Unfortunately, it is an uphill task to demand so much from these caregivers who are stretched in every wise and are gradually losing their zest for the noble profession. However, the Nurse Coach Collective is positioned to reignite the spark missing in the lives of nurses and their practice of the profession.
