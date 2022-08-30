ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA fuels new moon rocket in week's 2nd launch attempt

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA began fueling its new moon rocket Saturday for liftoff on a test flight that must go well before astronauts climb aboard. For the second time this week, the launch team began loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA. Monday’s attempt was halted by a bad engine sensor and leaking fuel. As the sun rose, an over-pressure alarm sounded and the tanking operation was briefly halted, but no damage occurred and the effort resumed, NASA’s Launch Control reported. NASA wants to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts get on the next flight. If the five-week demo with test dummies succeeds, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land on it in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.
The Nurse Coach Collective Is Streamlining the Path of Registered Nurses to Becoming Fulfilled Nurse Coaches

The company is broadening the financial pathways of nurses while refueling their passion for the profession and touching the lives of patients. The global trends in healthcare where patients remain in a cycle of depressive sicknesses and health workers experience regular burnouts and breakdown points to the miasma of the health sector. The COVID-19 pandemic was the salt upon these wounds as it dissolved the physical strands that managed to hold this sector together, causing tension and dissatisfaction among medical professionals around the world. For many patients – on whom the health sector is built- their hope to see the next day is derived from the lamps of diligent and passionate nurses. Unfortunately, it is an uphill task to demand so much from these caregivers who are stretched in every wise and are gradually losing their zest for the noble profession. However, the Nurse Coach Collective is positioned to reignite the spark missing in the lives of nurses and their practice of the profession.
