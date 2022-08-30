WH recently announced that its expanding monkeypox vaccination efforts. The infection seems to be slowed down in some major cities like New York and Chicago. However, cases seem to be popping in other parts of the country. Greenwood District 50 Schools revised its statement released Wednesday night to classify the incident as a “potential case of moneypox,” after a request from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC has not identified the individual. On July 29 New York State governor, Kathy Hochul, declared the monkeypox outbreak a state emergency. On August 2, president Joe Biden named two federal officials, Bob Fenton and Dr. Daskalakis to lead and accelerate the U.S. government’s response against monkeypox.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 19 HOURS AGO