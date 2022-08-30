Read full article on original website
Related
Speedway Motorsports Extends Agreement with Onward Technology to Provide FansFirst WiFi on NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekends
Speedway Motorsports and Onward Technology have partnered on a multi-year agreement to provide high-speed, wireless internet access on NASCAR Cup Series race weekends at select Speedway Motorsports facilities. The enhanced service, FansFirst WiFi, has been available during the 2022 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This fan amenity will continue at Bristol, Texas, Charlotte and Las Vegas for the upcoming NASCAR Playoff weekends and subsequent seasons to come.
Darlington Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Paint Pit Wall Teal & Gold for Childhood & Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Darlington Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation and Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF), and local community members united to paint the jump pit wall teal and gold for September to recognize Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. “Thank you to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation for joining us...
The NASCAR Foundation’s Speedy Bear Brigade Powered by Kaulig Giving Expands Across the United States and Mexico
NASCAR-themed teddy bears named ‘Speedy Bear’ are being delivered to children in hospitals across the United States and Mexico as The NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Giving join together for the sixth annual “Speedy Bear Brigade”. This year’s program expands into Mexico bringing the cumulative total to more than 8,000 Speedy Bears delivered over six years to help comfort children during their hospital stays.
The Munsters Star Butch Patrick Named Grand Marshal for Mission Springfield Mile I & II
Progressive American Flat Track is excited to announce that actor Butch Patrick will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Mission Springfield Mile I & II presented by Drag Specialties at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois, on September 3-4. Among his extensive list of acting credits that spans...
Speedway Digest
4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0