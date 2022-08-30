WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has posted a bid for an Owner's Project Manager to facilitate the design and construction of a new South Division firehouse. The new firehouse will be constructed at the former Registry of Motor Vehicles overflow parking lot at 25 Madison St. and will replace the current firehouse at 180 Southbridge St. The project is estimated at $35 million. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is providing the lot for the city to build on.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO