Worcester, MA

City of Worcester Posts Bid for Design, Construction of New $35 Million South Division Firehouse

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has posted a bid for an Owner's Project Manager to facilitate the design and construction of a new South Division firehouse. The new firehouse will be constructed at the former Registry of Motor Vehicles overflow parking lot at 25 Madison St. and will replace the current firehouse at 180 Southbridge St. The project is estimated at $35 million. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is providing the lot for the city to build on.
Horse-drawn carriage rides return to Worcester's Canal District

WORCESTER, Mass. - A fun way to get around the Canal District in Worcester is back after two years. Starting tonight, vistors will once again have the opportunity to take a horse-drawn carriage ride. The rides were put on hold due to the pandemic. Free tours will be offered every...
Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A large fire in Worcester has displaced nearly a dozen people. Worcester fire crews responded to Blackstone River Road shortly before 6:30, Thursday evening, after receiving a call for thick smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found fire tearing through the rear of the building.
29-year-old Boston man Matthew Barker dies after being struck by box truck in Cambridge parking lot, Middlesex DA says

A 29-year-old Boston has died after being hit by a box truck in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Matthew Barker, 29, Boston, was struck by a man operating a box truck in a parking lot off of State Street near Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
The Halal Guys Opening Soon at White Plaza in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY - The Halal Guys, an international chain dubbed as "the Authentic American Halal Food," is opening soon at White City Plaza in Shrewsbury. Started in 1990 by three Egyptian founders in a hot dog cart in New York City, The Halal Guys is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the world with nearly 100 locations across the globe, including dozens across the U.S. and international locations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea.
