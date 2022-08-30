Read full article on original website
A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet
The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
Horse-drawn wagon historical tours hoping to ‘add to the magic’ of Worcester’s Canal District
Every Thursday evening this September from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Worcester residents and visitors to the city can learn more about the ever-evolving Canal District with a free guided historical tour of the neighborhood via a horse-drawn wagon. Embarking from newly dedicated Rockland Trust Plaza — also known as General Pickett Plaza...
Mattoon Street Arts Festival home to 100 artists, crafters
Fall is the harbinger of many fairs, festivals and craft fairs like this weekend’s 49th annual Mattoon Street Arts Festival featuring over 100 artists and crafters. The free arts and crafts show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. Held in the city’s...
City of Worcester Posts Bid for Design, Construction of New $35 Million South Division Firehouse
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has posted a bid for an Owner's Project Manager to facilitate the design and construction of a new South Division firehouse. The new firehouse will be constructed at the former Registry of Motor Vehicles overflow parking lot at 25 Madison St. and will replace the current firehouse at 180 Southbridge St. The project is estimated at $35 million. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is providing the lot for the city to build on.
Allston Christmas is back this year; Here’s what people are seeing on the streets as leases begin in Boston
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Boston. Not Christmas — Allston Christmas. Allston Christmas occurs every year on Sept. 1. It is the day where 70% of leases start in Boston, Roaming Boston wrote. On this “chaotic day,” thousands of students and other movers begin the process of moving into new residences in the city.
Gaelic games, Irish airs bring slice of Auld Sod to Westfield festival on Sunday
WESTFIELD — The annual Sons of Erin Irish Festival returns this Sunday, Sept. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sons of Erin on William Street. The festival will feature live music from The Healys, One Shot Paddy and Garry Gormley, as well as dancers from the Cassin Academy of Irish Dance, and a K-9 demonstration from the State Police.
Leroux Meats and Deli in Holden closing its doors Sept. 4
HOLDEN - The business that Raymond and Elizabeth Leroux started out of their home in the 1960s will shut down Sept. 4, the family announced in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Today it breaks our hearts to announce the closure of Leroux Meats and Deli, Inc.,” the post said. “Our small family business began...
Mayor: Improvements to Route 13 in North Leominster should be done by October
LEOMINSTER — The reconstruction of a heavily traveled section of Route 13 in North Leominster, in the works for more than a decade, is nearing completion, according to a local official. Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said Thursday during his daily Facebook video update that construction crews did paving work...
Summer Nights fills Hispanic-American Library at Springfield Union Station with music, dance (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Members of the Hispanic community gathered at the Hispanic-American Library, Inc., at Springfield Union Station to participate in the Summer Nights Program, on Friday, Sept. 2. Musicians and youth dancers performed in the station concourse while traditional food and art were in the library. The event was...
House of the Week: 7-bedroom home in Millville for sale was once used as film location for Discovery Channel documentary
A 7-bedroom home in Millville is a “once in a life time property,” according to the listing. “This is not a restoration but a complete stud forward rebuild with upgrades galore,” the listing states. The house is listed by Amy Mullen at RE/MAX Prof Associates for $1,799,900.
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
29-year-old Boston man Matthew Barker dies after being struck by box truck in Cambridge parking lot, Middlesex DA says
A 29-year-old Boston has died after being hit by a box truck in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Matthew Barker, 29, Boston, was struck by a man operating a box truck in a parking lot off of State Street near Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
The Halal Guys Opening Soon at White Plaza in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - The Halal Guys, an international chain dubbed as "the Authentic American Halal Food," is opening soon at White City Plaza in Shrewsbury. Started in 1990 by three Egyptian founders in a hot dog cart in New York City, The Halal Guys is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the world with nearly 100 locations across the globe, including dozens across the U.S. and international locations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea.
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - September 1
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
Fort Meadow PTO treats Westfield preschool families to ice cream
WESTFIELD — A strong showing of families attended Fort Meadow Early Childhood Center’s ice cream social, paid for by the Parent Teachers Organization and provided by the Westfield Food Pantry Food for All truck. “Our PTO’s the best,” said Principal Jonathan Scagel, who was excited about the number...
Westfield shop’s legacy lives on with Black Squirrel artist
WESTFIELD — Twenty-two years ago Susan Buffum, then a sales clerk at Conners Inc. in downtown Westfield, created an image that has become the iconic symbol of the city: the black squirrel silhouette. No one realized at the time that the black squirrel would become as synonymous with Westfield...
