Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Harbison area to get Korean hot pot restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is getting a new Asian fusion restaurant in the Harbison area. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot will be opening in the former Krab Hut location (also a former Chili's) at 280 Harbison Blvd. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and features an all-you-can-eat dining experience.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Georgia-based beer to begin distribution in Columbia

Columbia craft beer lovers will have some new brews from Georgia to sample later this month. Creature Comforts Brewing Co., a certified craft brewery based in Athens, plans to expand its distribution to Columbia by mid-September, company officials announced this week. This will be Creature Comforts’ third expansion into South...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Food & Drinks
Columbia, SC
Restaurants
columbiabusinessreport.com

New insurance claims office to open in West Columbia; law firm renews downtown lease

A new Farm Bureau Insurance claims service center will open later this year at 3315 Sunset Blvd., bringing the West Columbia office building to full occupancy. NAI Columbia’s John Gregory and Will DuPree represented the building owner in the lease of the 2.726-square-foot space. The claims center will serve Lexington County and the Midlands, with on-site professionals available to quickly assist Farm Bureau policyholders and third-party claimants in assessing damage, providing estimates and settling claims.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New attainable housing development in the works at BullStreet

Midtown at Bullstreet, a new 90-unit attainable housing rental apartment complex, will soon be under construction at the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia. Midtown at BullStreet will cover approximately two acres located near the recently dedicated Page Ellington Park, a new 20-acre city park. The development will consist of 18 two-bedroom townhouse units and 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom garden-style units. Onsite amenities will include a community room, computer center, exercise room, playground and gazebo.
COLUMBIA, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina

Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

ANNOUNCING: Here are the 2022 Roaring Twenties honorees

SC Biz News has announced its list of South Carolina’s top high-growth companies as part of its Roaring Twenties program. Honorees underwent an analysis of financial statements, which determined dollar and percentage increase in revenues. To qualify for The Roaring Twenties, companies must have a physical location in South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
moderncampground.com

Big Rig Friendly RV Resort Ready for Football

Big Rig Friendly RV Resort (South Carolina) is ready for the football kickoff and is already getting a lot of bookings, the RV resort shared in a press release. The park is located in West Columbia at 336 Gardner’s Terrace Road, approximately one mile from the State Farmers Market.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces 'phase 2'

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed. The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Boil Water Advisory for Columbia Avenue residents

Columbia Water is advising residents on Columbia Avenue to boil their water until further notice. Customers on 566 Columbia Ave and the 600 Block of Columbia Ave are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking cooking, or ice making, according to officials. Anyone else also experience loss of water or low water pressure should also do the same.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate

WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

