WLTX.com
Harbison area to get Korean hot pot restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is getting a new Asian fusion restaurant in the Harbison area. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot will be opening in the former Krab Hut location (also a former Chili's) at 280 Harbison Blvd. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and features an all-you-can-eat dining experience.
New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
The Post and Courier
Lexington grocery store KJ's Market to close this month, selling off inventory
LEXINGTON — The KJ's Market grocery store on U.S. 1 in Lexington is set to close, with a liquidation sale already underway. The store, at 4360 Augusta Road, will close Sept. 17, according to an employee. The store is hosting a sale with 25 percent off most items that...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Georgia-based beer to begin distribution in Columbia
Columbia craft beer lovers will have some new brews from Georgia to sample later this month. Creature Comforts Brewing Co., a certified craft brewery based in Athens, plans to expand its distribution to Columbia by mid-September, company officials announced this week. This will be Creature Comforts’ third expansion into South...
wach.com
'It's just horrible': Nearly a dozen people homeless after condos catch fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Almost a dozen people are now homeless after a massive fire tore through condo apartments leaving behind physical and emotional damage for those people. Columbia fire crews tell WACH FOX News a fire broke out in a condo on the third floor in a building...
wach.com
Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Around 11:30 a.m. West Columbia Police informed East Point Academy to go on a lockout due to a suspect search in the area. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in Columbia. The school sent out a release saying the Elementary campus was under...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New insurance claims office to open in West Columbia; law firm renews downtown lease
A new Farm Bureau Insurance claims service center will open later this year at 3315 Sunset Blvd., bringing the West Columbia office building to full occupancy. NAI Columbia’s John Gregory and Will DuPree represented the building owner in the lease of the 2.726-square-foot space. The claims center will serve Lexington County and the Midlands, with on-site professionals available to quickly assist Farm Bureau policyholders and third-party claimants in assessing damage, providing estimates and settling claims.
columbiabusinessreport.com
New attainable housing development in the works at BullStreet
Midtown at Bullstreet, a new 90-unit attainable housing rental apartment complex, will soon be under construction at the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia. Midtown at BullStreet will cover approximately two acres located near the recently dedicated Page Ellington Park, a new 20-acre city park. The development will consist of 18 two-bedroom townhouse units and 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom garden-style units. Onsite amenities will include a community room, computer center, exercise room, playground and gazebo.
Columbia-Irmo working toward solution to area crime as residents express concern
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, not far from the Columbiana Mall, a wooden fence separates the town limits from the City of Columbia. It’s at that wall where residents say crime has become a concern. Audra Hawisher lives on the Irmo side and says she heard what she...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
columbiabusinessreport.com
ANNOUNCING: Here are the 2022 Roaring Twenties honorees
SC Biz News has announced its list of South Carolina’s top high-growth companies as part of its Roaring Twenties program. Honorees underwent an analysis of financial statements, which determined dollar and percentage increase in revenues. To qualify for The Roaring Twenties, companies must have a physical location in South Carolina.
moderncampground.com
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort Ready for Football
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort (South Carolina) is ready for the football kickoff and is already getting a lot of bookings, the RV resort shared in a press release. The park is located in West Columbia at 336 Gardner’s Terrace Road, approximately one mile from the State Farmers Market.
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces ‘phase 2’
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed. The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered...
wach.com
Boil Water Advisory for Columbia Avenue residents
Columbia Water is advising residents on Columbia Avenue to boil their water until further notice. Customers on 566 Columbia Ave and the 600 Block of Columbia Ave are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking cooking, or ice making, according to officials. Anyone else also experience loss of water or low water pressure should also do the same.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
Student, faculty member found dead on University of South Carolina campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
What is 'attainable housing', and why is it coming to Columbia?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Latoya Heath-Killingsworth rents a home in Columbia while she is working on selling and purchasing a house. She is currently paying over $2,000 per month on rent. She says this is close to $1,000 more than her mortgage would be. "It's a large portion to pay...
Student, faculty member found dead on UofSC campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
The Post and Courier
Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate
WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies one UofSC victim found dead on campus
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is confirming the name of the body discovered at the University Of South Carolina. The body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. According to Coroner Rutherford, the body was discovered on Friday, September 2, 2022, around 8:30 am. The...
