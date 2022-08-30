Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He Can Still Do Another Tour
Ozzy Osbourne not only has a new album coming out, but he also plans to hit the road after it's released. The rockstar revealed his tentative tour plans during an interview with The Guardian and says that he's going to "give it the best shot I can for another tour."
The Pretty Reckless Announce New ‘Other Worlds’ Release, Share ‘Got So High’ Remix
A year and a half after the release of their fourth album Death by Rock and Roll, The Pretty Reckless have announced an upcoming new project called Other Worlds, which will be out later this year. Unlike a traditional album of all new material, Other Worlds sees The Pretty Reckless...
Motorhead’s Newly Restored ‘Iron Fist’ Film Features Previously Unheard Recording
It's amazing what you'll find when you dig into the archives, and Motorhead's most recent dig has turned up some truly classic heaviness. Back in 1982, Motorhead decided they wanted an intro film as they promoted their brand new album Iron Fist. That film has now been restored, while the trailer they used has been updated to include a previously unheard instrumental demo that soundtracks the video and is being shared for the first time.
10-Year-Old Viral Star Harper Screams Ed Sheeran + Bring Me the Horizon Hit on ‘AGT,’ Gets Response From Band Member
She's back! 10-year-old Harper returned to the America's Got Talent stage, now a viral favorite after her screaming audition performing Spiritbox's "Holy Roller" took the internet by storm. For her second performance, she didn't stray too far from the path, belting with passion and fury to the Ed Sheeran and Bring Me the Horizon hit "Bad Habits" from earlier this year.
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
Fat Mike Says NOFX Will Break Up – ‘Next Year Will Be Our Last Year’
NOFX to break up? Bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett may be the happiest clown with the biggest frown, but it appears he's planning on disbanding the veteran California punk rock act in 2023. Will NOFX say So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes next year for real?. According to responses...
MTV Apparently Censored Maneskin’s Televised 2022 VMA Performance
Maneskin were among the many performers tonight (Aug. 28) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. They played a rendition of their song "Supermodel" during the ceremony, which marked their first-ever VMA performance. Apparently, MTV censored the broadcast. Maneskin's appearance tonight may or may not have brought viewers back to...
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson – It’s ‘Funny’ That People Are Just Now Realizing My Mask Was Animatronic
For many, Slipknot's video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" clued them in on the animatronic nature of Sid Wilson's former primary mask in the band, but according to Wilson, the animatronic element of the mask which now sits beside him onstage as he dons his latest mask, was always there in the first place, though some are just now figuring that out.
Waitress Reportedly Fired After Taking Video of Axl Rose in Brazilian Hotel
A waitress who worked at the Juma Opera Hotel in Manaus, Brazil was reportedly fired yesterday (Aug. 30) after taking a video of Axl Rose on the premises, according to Boletim Amazonia [translated via Google Translate]. Guns N' Roses are currently on tour in South America, with the first show...
David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen’s ‘Panama’
David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
Muse Channel Slipknot in New Horror-Themed Video for ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’
Muse and Slipknot are probably two names you didn't expect to see together so frequently in 2022, but here we are. Muse's ninth album Will of the People is out today (Aug. 26), and they channel a bit of Slipknot in their new horror-themed video for the song "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."
Murderdolls Members Feuding Over 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut
Surviving members of Murderdolls, the horror punk supergroup that included the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on guitar and backing vocals, are currently arguing over the details surrounding a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album. That effort, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, initially emerged in August 2002....
Circa Survive Singer Anthony Green Denies Rumors That Band Is Breaking Up
Relax, Circa Survive fans. The band is not breaking up, though the group is on what singer Anthony Green calls "a little break." Rumors of a possible split started circulating online after the band altered the status of their Patreon for fans, but Green has assuaged any fears of a split.
Ayron Jones’ New Single ‘Filthy’ Lives Up to Its Name
If you know, you know! Ayron Jones delivered some of the nastiest guitar grooves in recent years on his Child of the State album, and with his first single since that breakthrough record, well, he's going for something absolutely "filthy." "Filthy" is not only the song title, it's also a...
See Megadeth Play New Song ‘We’ll Be Back’ Live for the First Time
Megadeth unveiled the track "We'll Be Back" from their upcoming album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! a few months ago, but they played it live for the very first time during a show earlier this week. The thrashers are currently out on the road with Five Finger Death...
Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song ‘deep fake’
A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.
Nita Strauss Recalls Alice Cooper’s Reaction When She Joined Demi Lovato’s Band
In early July, Nita Strauss announced that she was leaving Alice Cooper's band to pursue a new adventure, which we found out soon after was joining Demi Lovato's touring band. The guitarist opened up about the transition during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, and shared how Cooper reacted when she gave him the news.
Ozzy + Sharon Osbourne to Star in New Reality Show About Moving Back to U.K.
The first family of rock reality series are about to go in front of the cameras again, as Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will star in Home to Roost, a new reality series focused on their move from the U.S. back to the U.K. Ozzy and Sharon first let the cameras...
Oli Sykes Understands if People Thought Bring Me the Horizon Were a ‘Bunch of Wankers’
Bring Me the Horizon lead singer Oli Sykes recently relayed that he can understand why some fans might have thought his band were "a bunch of wankers" back in the day. Well, at least we think that's what he said. In the interview where he said it, with London's The Daily Telegraph, the word is censored in print as both "w--kers" and "w---ers," leaving us confused as readers on the other side of the pond. Workers? Winkers? Wackers? Wickers?
‘Terminator 2’ Star Reveals Which Band He Tried to Get on Soundtrack Instead of Guns N’ Roses
Terminator 2: Judgement Day star Robert Patrick, aka T-1000 in the movie, has revealed which band he tried to get on the soundtrack instead of Guns N' Roses. Here's the song the actor wanted on the soundtrack and why it was rejected. In his interview with The Guardian, Patrick talks...
