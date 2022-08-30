ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen, VA

The Cultural Arts Center hosts free art night to introduce four new exhibits in September

By Delaney Murray
 3 days ago

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Local art lovers will get the chance to check out new exhibits and chat with local artists during a free art night next month.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, The Cultural Arts Center will be holding an art night in honor of four brand new exhibits. The event will be held at 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen and will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

The four exhibits at the center of the evening feature a wide variety of mediums and also celebrate local culture and materials. “Kaleidoscope – Rekindling a History” by the Kummba Afrikan American Quilting Guild shows off the colorful and unique art of traditional quilting, “The Peaches will be Blue” by Kay Vass Darling displays collage and acrylic paintings that play with color and pattern, “Richmond: A Diary” by John Price offers a personal collection of photographs showing life in Richmond and “Unusual Turnings” by Barbara Dill showcases wood sculptures made out of local materials.

    Credit: The Cultural Arts Center
    Credit: The Cultural Arts Center
    Credit: The Cultural Arts Center
    Credit: The Cultural Arts Center
Some of the art pieces that will be displayed at The Cultural Arts Center starting in September.

Admission for the night is free, and the event will also feature live music, a cash bar and a chance to meet the artists behind the latest exhibits. Guests are also welcome to explore the sculpture garden and check out pieces made by local artists in the gift shop.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several of Richmond’s Confederate monuments are headed to California to be part of a new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. The exhibit “Monuments” will feature Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Williams Carter Wickham and Joseph Bryan. The Jefferson Davis monument is currently on display at The Valentine in Richmond.
