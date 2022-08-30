Read full article on original website
Related
850wftl.com
Florida pool contractor and fraudster who stole millions given 30 years in prison
(TALAHASSEE, Florida)– Brian Washburn, the owner of Amore Pools Inc. was on trial for defrauding Florida homeowners to the tune of millions of dollars has received his sentence. After his arrest in October of 2021, Washburn has been on trial for months and was just given a sentence of...
850wftl.com
The South Florida Morning Show "Rapid Fire" 9-1-22
Time get Rapid fire going here. We have everything you need to know for today. Including this wild and terrifying trailer for the new Winnie the Poohh horror movie. What?!
850wftl.com
Raging Route Fire injures seven firefighters, prompts evacuation orders in southern California
(LOS ANGELES) — At least seven firefighters were injured in a raging wildfire in southern California, officials said Wednesday night. The Route Fire in Castaic has burned over 5,208 acres with 12% containment as of Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Authorities previously reported the fire at...
850wftl.com
How California’s new online child safety bill works
(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) — California, home to some of the world’s largest tech companies, passed a landmark bill on Tuesday that would require a broad swathe of apps and sites to strengthen their safety protections for young users. The bipartisan bill passed the California Senate by a vote of...
Comments / 0