ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
Newswatch 16

Staff strike at nursing homes

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's day one of the strike for nursing home staff at 14 facilities across the state, including four here in our area. At the Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre, dozens of people have signs in hand and have been picketing since 6 a.m. Friday. Union...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton group donates to East Penn Township Fire Department

The East Penn Township Fire Department is the most recent benefactor of a donation from a Palmerton organization. Members of Crusaders for a Cause on Monday donated a set of light up traffic cones, a set of safety vests and traffic wands to the township’s fire police. Christina Obrecht,...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

West End news: Sept. 1, 2022

St. Matthew’s UCC, Kunkletown, will hold its Rally Day at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 11 in the church grove with various special things. Among them: cupcakes and juice, an ice breaker introduction game, and bounce house to kick off the new school year. Pig Roast held. The Fourth annual Sons...
KUNKLETOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
County
Monroe County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Bartonsville, PA
WBRE

Scammer using Wayne Memorial Community Health Center number

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a media release from the Wayne Memorial Community Health Center (WMCHC), a scam caller has been using the health center’s phone number. The WMCHC says the calls seem to be coming from the Pinnacle Family Health Center in Tafton. Representatives from the WMCHC say the callers are targeting […]
TAFTON, PA
wrnjradio.com

Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist

ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Monroe Campus#University Health Network
Times News

On this date: Sept. 2, 2003

The Panther Valley Renaissance Historic Preservation Committee announced historical signs have been received and erected in Summit Hill. They are located at the Pine Street crossover site at the intersection with Ludlow Street and at Memorial Park, located at the Chestnut Street side between Fell and Hazard streets. The crossover...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Newswatch 16

CTown Supermarket opens in south Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers filled the aisles inside CTown Supermarket along South Washington Avenue in Scranton on Friday morning. The store held its grand opening, and customers couldn't wait to peruse the products. There hasn't been a grocery store in this part of town for about seven years, and...
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WBRE

Community rallies around heart attack victim

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many young adults aren’t too worried about heart attacks. Especially not highly active yoga instructors. However, one such instructor and teacher went through a widowmaker heart attack just last week. The Salt Barre is a yoga and pilates studio with many different services and about 20 different instructors. One of […]
PITTSTON, PA
lvpnews.com

City funeral director honored for service

Louis C. James of Bethlehem, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 25 years, was honored for dedicated professional service by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association (PFDA). The award was presented by Frank Kapr, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony event at the 139th annual PFDA Convention & Expo. James...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WOLF

Monroe County grandmother stabbed; 17-year-old grandson arrested

Middle Smithfield Township, Pa (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say a grandmother was stabbed in Middle Smithfield Township and her 17-year-old grandson has been arrested for it. Police received a report of a stabbing incident that occurred on Lower Ridge Circle on Wednesday, August 31 just before...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe woman preserves 70 acres of farmland

Linda Snyder has three passions: Preserving her Polk Township farmland, helping to save the Camp Trexler property, and sharing the rich history of the Jonas Bake Oven. During a ceremony Wednesday afternoon by the bake oven, which is now inside the West End Fairgrounds, Snyder preserved 70 more acres of her 125-acre property. It is next to the Trexler property in Jonas.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton firefighter charged with multiple thefts at Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Scranton firefighter after they say he stole construction materials and tools from Home Depot in Dickson City multiple times. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 7, officers were called for a report of a shoplifter in custody, however, the suspect fled the store […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
Times News

Councilwoman takes up fight against town blight

A Nesquehoning councilwoman has made it her mission to lead the charge in the fight against blight. Last week, Abbie Guardiani, who began the discussion as a resident last year because a burned out home behind her home was creating an eyesore, as well as a safety hazard, tackled what she called the beginning of the “Tour de Nesquehoning” in the fight to take back the community against blight.
NESQUEHONING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy