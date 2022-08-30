Read full article on original website
Related
Staff strike at nursing homes
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's day one of the strike for nursing home staff at 14 facilities across the state, including four here in our area. At the Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre, dozens of people have signs in hand and have been picketing since 6 a.m. Friday. Union...
Times News
Palmerton group donates to East Penn Township Fire Department
The East Penn Township Fire Department is the most recent benefactor of a donation from a Palmerton organization. Members of Crusaders for a Cause on Monday donated a set of light up traffic cones, a set of safety vests and traffic wands to the township’s fire police. Christina Obrecht,...
Times News
West End news: Sept. 1, 2022
St. Matthew’s UCC, Kunkletown, will hold its Rally Day at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 11 in the church grove with various special things. Among them: cupcakes and juice, an ice breaker introduction game, and bounce house to kick off the new school year. Pig Roast held. The Fourth annual Sons...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scammer using Wayne Memorial Community Health Center number
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a media release from the Wayne Memorial Community Health Center (WMCHC), a scam caller has been using the health center’s phone number. The WMCHC says the calls seem to be coming from the Pinnacle Family Health Center in Tafton. Representatives from the WMCHC say the callers are targeting […]
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
wrnjradio.com
Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
Filming closes Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge
Filming for a commercial on Tuesday closed Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge to traffic, city police said. Traffic on the bridge and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard underneath was closed for most of the morning, but reopened as of 11:15 a.m., police said. Also named the Albertus L. Meyers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
On this date: Sept. 2, 2003
The Panther Valley Renaissance Historic Preservation Committee announced historical signs have been received and erected in Summit Hill. They are located at the Pine Street crossover site at the intersection with Ludlow Street and at Memorial Park, located at the Chestnut Street side between Fell and Hazard streets. The crossover...
Popular Malaysian Restaurant Permanently Shutters After 10 Years In Lehigh Valley
A popular Malaysian restaurant has permanently closed its doors after 10 years in the Lehigh Valley. Jenny’s Kuali on East Fourth Street in Bethlehem made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday, Aug. 28. "After 10 wonderful years, 999,999 dumplings, more than 1,000 jars of ginger garlic sauce, and...
CTown Supermarket opens in south Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers filled the aisles inside CTown Supermarket along South Washington Avenue in Scranton on Friday morning. The store held its grand opening, and customers couldn't wait to peruse the products. There hasn't been a grocery store in this part of town for about seven years, and...
WNEP-TV 16
On The Pennsylvania Road to the Martins Creek Viaduct
KINGSLEY, Pa. — It is a grand, century-old bridge in Susquehanna County that is often overshadowed by another right down the road. But now, there's a new way to view the glory of the Martins Creek Viaduct.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community rallies around heart attack victim
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many young adults aren’t too worried about heart attacks. Especially not highly active yoga instructors. However, one such instructor and teacher went through a widowmaker heart attack just last week. The Salt Barre is a yoga and pilates studio with many different services and about 20 different instructors. One of […]
pikecountycourier.com
Economic development and other future Pike County factors talk at Tom Quick Inn breakfast
A discussion of the status and future of Pike County economics will be led by Michael Sullivan, Executive Director of Pike County Economic Development Authority, and Katrina Mancini, Customer Affairs Manager at Corning Natural Gas Holding at a breakfast at the Tom Quick Inn on Oct. 13. Topics will include...
lvpnews.com
City funeral director honored for service
Louis C. James of Bethlehem, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 25 years, was honored for dedicated professional service by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association (PFDA). The award was presented by Frank Kapr, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony event at the 139th annual PFDA Convention & Expo. James...
WOLF
Monroe County grandmother stabbed; 17-year-old grandson arrested
Middle Smithfield Township, Pa (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say a grandmother was stabbed in Middle Smithfield Township and her 17-year-old grandson has been arrested for it. Police received a report of a stabbing incident that occurred on Lower Ridge Circle on Wednesday, August 31 just before...
Times News
Monroe woman preserves 70 acres of farmland
Linda Snyder has three passions: Preserving her Polk Township farmland, helping to save the Camp Trexler property, and sharing the rich history of the Jonas Bake Oven. During a ceremony Wednesday afternoon by the bake oven, which is now inside the West End Fairgrounds, Snyder preserved 70 more acres of her 125-acre property. It is next to the Trexler property in Jonas.
Scranton firefighter charged with multiple thefts at Home Depot
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Scranton firefighter after they say he stole construction materials and tools from Home Depot in Dickson City multiple times. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 7, officers were called for a report of a shoplifter in custody, however, the suspect fled the store […]
Times News
Councilwoman takes up fight against town blight
A Nesquehoning councilwoman has made it her mission to lead the charge in the fight against blight. Last week, Abbie Guardiani, who began the discussion as a resident last year because a burned out home behind her home was creating an eyesore, as well as a safety hazard, tackled what she called the beginning of the “Tour de Nesquehoning” in the fight to take back the community against blight.
skooknews.com
Despite Agreement, Nurses Strike Still Planned for Two Schuylkill County Facilities
Earlier this week, it was announced that a strike a nurses union and a health care provider have come to an agreement, but not all facilities, including two from Schuylkill County, are on board. Workers at several Guardian-owned nursing homes in Pennsylvania ending unfair labor practice strike plans at those...
Comments / 2