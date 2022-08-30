Read full article on original website
Getting A Solar Powered Generator For Backup Power
Whether it is going camping or simply preparing in case the power goes out in your home the day after a major storm, there are plenty of reasons to want to have an emergency generator for yourself and your family just in case something happens. You can get a traditional gas-powered generator, but then you have to regularly fill that particular generator with fuel - fuel that can get particularly expensive at certain times. However, there is a type of emergency generator you can get that does not require any kind of refueling to have power - just rays from the Sun. I am, of course, talking about a solar-powered generator!
electrek.co
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro launched as latest storm-beating, gas-generator killer
Jackery has just launched its latest portable power station and solar panel kit, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro. The new Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is a major update to the original Jackery 1000, which I had the chance to test last year. The new solar generator marks major...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
pv-magazine-usa.com
US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications
US startup Zendure has announced a new plug-and-play residential storage system with semi-solid state batteries for household backup power, mobile living, and portable EV charging applications. The SuperBase V 6400 (SBV) measures 73 cm x 34.6 cm x 44.2 cm, including its real wheels, and weighs in at 59 kg...
electrek.co
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is now fully operational
The UK’s Hornsea 2, the world’s largest single offshore wind farm, is now fully operational. August 31 update: On August 17, Electrek reported that Hornsea 2 was expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. Ørsted just slid into home plate today, the last day of the month: Hornsea 2 is now completely powered up.
Forget Green Hydrogen, Pink Hydrogen is Heating Up
After years of hype and broken promises, investors are hoping this time might really be different for hydrogen stocks. A sudden sense of climate urgency in boardrooms and government alike has spiked interest in emerging technologies that could help reach aggressive decarbonization goals. That includes hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced with renewable energy to create truly carbon-free fuel. This so-called green hydrogen could decarbonize industrial processes, and perhaps make marginal contributions to transportation and heating as well.
Digital Trends
This Labor Day electric bike deal at REI cuts 20% off the price
If you’re searching for an economical, environment-friendly way to commute or get around town, check out this electric bike deal. REI has knocked $540 off the $2,699 list price of the Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 electric bike — that’s a savings of 20% when you buy it for $2,159 during this sale. The manufacturer is discontinuing this model, but that shouldn’t dissuade you from taking advantage of the excellent deal on a sturdy e-bike with REI’s Coast to Coast Support. The only downside is supplies are limited and they’re not making any more, so don’t lose out.
These 4 Energy Stocks Are Rising As Russia Cuts Off German Gas Supply
Oil and gas investors are positioning ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. The global supply shortages in 2022 have highlighted just how much the world still relies on oil, coal and natural gas. The United States Oil ETF USO dropped 1% but the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE gained...
Scientists Find a Simple Way to Produce Hydrogen From Water at Room Temperature
Hydrogen fuel promises to be a clean and abundant source of energy in the future – as long as scientists can figure out ways to produce it practically and cheaply, and without fossil fuels. A new study provides us with another promising step in that direction, provided you can make use of existing supplies of post-consumer aluminum and gallium. In the new research, scientists describe a relatively simple method involving aluminum nanoparticles that are able to strip the oxygen from water molecules and leave hydrogen gas. The process yields large amounts of hydrogen, and it all works at room temperature. That removes one of...
CNET
Tesla Solar Panels Review: Cheaper Than Other National Players
More and more homeowners are turning to rooftop solar panels as a way to save money or address climate change. But solar panels represent a huge financial investment. While there are dozens of solar panel providers and installers around the country, it's worth looking at the major players. Although most...
Inflation Reduction Act can help with energy efficiency home improvements
Energy efficiency can save homeowners and renters hundreds of dollars a year, and the new Inflation Reduction Act includes a wealth of home improvement rebates and tax incentives to help Americans secure those saving.
This Bonkers All-Electric Catamaran Doubles as a Camper for Land or Water
The Caracat electric catamaran is so much more than just a watercraft. That’s because the vessel, which is made by the German company of the same name, can easily be transformed into a dedicated camper. It’s packed with all the things you need to stay out on the water having a good time—even after the sun goes down. The Caracat has a patented design that includes two pontoons that swing out or retract. This feature allows you to use the battery-powered craft in one of three ways: as a dedicated camper when towed atop a standard boat trailer, as a catamaran and...
Apple's cheapest iPad just dropped to a new record low price
iPad deals are smashing records at Amazon today, with a $279 sales price on the 10.2-inch device - that's a $50 saving.
MotorTrend Magazine
Future Cars: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 Is the Electric Three-Row SUV
WHAT IT IS: A three-row all-electric SUV from Hyundai previewed by the Seven concept. WHY IT MATTERS: The Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be the third vehicle in the expanding Ioniq family of electric vehicles. Following the footsteps of the acclaimed Ioniq 5 subcompact crossover and the soon-to-arrive Ioniq 6 sedan, the 7 will borrow the 5's pixelated taillights and daytime running lights. When the 7 concept made its debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai Motor America CEO José Muñoz promised the production model will hew closely to the show car. "You'll be amazed," he added. Although the Seven concept has a loungelike interior and coach doors, the version that goes on sale will have a normal interior with a steering wheel. We expect its cabin to borrow some of the Ioniq 5's details.
CARS・
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
SpaceX ignites multiple engines on Starship Super Heavy booster for 1st time (video)
SpaceX lit up multiple engines on its Starship Super Heavy booster for the first time ever today (Aug. 31) as it continues to gear up for the debut orbital flight of the Starship program.
Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
You want to prepare for bumps while you’re on the go. But you probably don’t want to lug heavy devices around, no matter how useful they are. We get it, and that’s why we’re highlighting compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your back pocket. From palm-size smartphone chargers to a mini speaker, these gadgets are pretty helpful.
