Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Former aides recall secretively packing boxes during Trump's last days in White House because he thought he'd stay in office
Chaos engulfed Trump's last days in the White House, in part because he didn't think he'd actually be leaving office.
‘I Had Competent Counsel’: Michael Cohen Agrees with Feds That Donald Trump Should Have Followed His Lead in Special Master Fight
Throughout their Tuesday night legal brief urging a federal judge should reject Donald Trump’s request for a special master, the Department of Justice argues that the former president should have followed the path of his former fixer Michael Cohen in asserting privilege. Prosecutors noted that Cohen’s legal team made...
Trump walks in and out of rooms at Mar-a-Lago just to get applause because he loves the attention, a filmmaker who interviewed him there said
Alex Holder interviewed the former president in Mar-a-Lago last year as part of his documentary about the Trump family at the end of his presidency.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
An Iranian ship snatched 2 US Navy drone boats and tried to hide them under a tarp before eventually releasing them overboard: US official
Earlier this week, the US Navy successfully prevented Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps from trying to detain another unmanned surface vessel.
Judge rules Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
A federal judge ruled Thursday Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) must comply with a subpoena and testify before the Atlanta special grand jury investigating possible criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election, rejecting his appeal to quash the subpoena. Why it matters: Prosecutors have argued that Graham, the highest profile figure...
Judge unseals detailed inventory from Mar-a-Lago search
A federal judge on Friday unsealed a detailed inventory of the items seized during the FBI's execution of a search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. It includes dozens of empty folders with "classified" banners. Why it matters: The inventory, unsealed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump...
Barr: No "legitimate reason" for classified documents to be at Mar-a-Lago
Former Attorney General William Barr on Friday said in an appearance on Fox News that there is no "legitimate reason" for why former President Trump had boxes of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Why it matters: Barr's comments cast doubt on Trump's claims that he had a "standing order"...
Trump-endorsed GOP nominee sues Jan. 6 panel
Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano is suing the Jan. 6 select committee, Politico reports. Why it matters: The lawsuit will set up a legal battle between Mastriano, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, and the Jan. 6 committee investigating Trump's actions on Jan. 6. Driving the news: Mastriano...
House Oversight reaches deal with Trump to obtain "key financial documents"
The House Oversight Committee reached a deal with former President Trump to obtain "key financial documents" from his accounting firm as part of its investigation into his potential conflicts of interest and foreign financial ties, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Thursday. Why it matters: The...
Florida sues FDA over Canadian drug importation program
Florida is suing the Food and Drug Administration claiming that the agency is delaying the state's attempts at importing cheaper prescription medications from Canada, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday. The big picture: The lawsuit comes even though the Biden administration has previously sided with states applying for the program and...
Oath Keepers attorney arrested on Jan. 6 charges
An attorney for the far-right Oath Keepers militia was arrested in Texas Thursday on charges related to the Capitol riot, the Washington Post reports. Driving the news: According to a court filing Wednesday, Kellye SoRelle was indicted on four counts — conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, trespassing on restricted grounds and tampering with documents.
Pat Cipollone appears before federal grand jury investigating Jan. 6
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone appeared Friday to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and efforts to overturn 2020 election results, Reuters reports. Why it matters: Cipollone, with his deputy Pat Philbin, who is also expected to appear before the grand jury, are...
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Newt Gingrich
The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday requested an interview with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) about his involvement in events leading up to the Capitol riot. Why it matters: The request indicates the panel is still pursuing new investigative avenues even as they prepare to hold more hearings and put out a comprehensive report in the coming months.
Trump and "MAGA forces" represent extremism, Biden says in primetime speech
President Biden condemned "MAGA forces" and what he called their determination to "take this country backwards" in a rare primetime speech on Thursday. Driving the news: Biden's remarks at Philadelphia's Independence Hall called on all Americans to defend the nation against threats to democracy, including aspects of Trumpism, during a visit to one of the biggest political battlegrounds on the midterm map.
Bayer to pay $40m to resolve claims over alleged kickbacks and false statements
Bayer agreed to pay $40 million to settle claims over its alleged use of kickbacks and false statements related to three prescription drugs, the Department of Justice announced Friday. The big picture: The lawsuits were brought against Bayer under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act, which allow private...
