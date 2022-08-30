ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
Axios

Judge rules Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

A federal judge ruled Thursday Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) must comply with a subpoena and testify before the Atlanta special grand jury investigating possible criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election, rejecting his appeal to quash the subpoena. Why it matters: Prosecutors have argued that Graham, the highest profile figure...
Axios

Judge unseals detailed inventory from Mar-a-Lago search

A federal judge on Friday unsealed a detailed inventory of the items seized during the FBI's execution of a search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. It includes dozens of empty folders with "classified" banners. Why it matters: The inventory, unsealed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump...
Axios

Trump-endorsed GOP nominee sues Jan. 6 panel

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano is suing the Jan. 6 select committee, Politico reports. Why it matters: The lawsuit will set up a legal battle between Mastriano, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, and the Jan. 6 committee investigating Trump's actions on Jan. 6. Driving the news: Mastriano...
Axios

House Oversight reaches deal with Trump to obtain "key financial documents"

The House Oversight Committee reached a deal with former President Trump to obtain "key financial documents" from his accounting firm as part of its investigation into his potential conflicts of interest and foreign financial ties, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Thursday. Why it matters: The...
Axios

Florida sues FDA over Canadian drug importation program

Florida is suing the Food and Drug Administration claiming that the agency is delaying the state's attempts at importing cheaper prescription medications from Canada, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday. The big picture: The lawsuit comes even though the Biden administration has previously sided with states applying for the program and...
Axios

Oath Keepers attorney arrested on Jan. 6 charges

An attorney for the far-right Oath Keepers militia was arrested in Texas Thursday on charges related to the Capitol riot, the Washington Post reports. Driving the news: According to a court filing Wednesday, Kellye SoRelle was indicted on four counts — conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, trespassing on restricted grounds and tampering with documents.
Axios

Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Newt Gingrich

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday requested an interview with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) about his involvement in events leading up to the Capitol riot. Why it matters: The request indicates the panel is still pursuing new investigative avenues even as they prepare to hold more hearings and put out a comprehensive report in the coming months.
Axios

Trump and "MAGA forces" represent extremism, Biden says in primetime speech

President Biden condemned "MAGA forces" and what he called their determination to "take this country backwards" in a rare primetime speech on Thursday. Driving the news: Biden's remarks at Philadelphia's Independence Hall called on all Americans to defend the nation against threats to democracy, including aspects of Trumpism, during a visit to one of the biggest political battlegrounds on the midterm map.
Axios

