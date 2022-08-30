The cold front has moved through and the humidity is out of here! Well, at least for a couple of days. It stays warm despite the break in humidity. Forecast highs today and Thursday are in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. With drier air and clear skies, temperatures quickly fall into the low 60s tonight. Some spots in the higher elevations and southern Tennessee may even touch the upper 50s. The humidity begins to creep in Friday, so a stray shower or storm is possible for the end of the workweek.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO