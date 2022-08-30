ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WAAY-TV

Rain may dampen Labor Day weekend plans

Sky conditions remain overcast this evening with a chance for a few scattered showers and isolated storms late. Rain chances increase overnight as lows drop into the lower 70s. Labor Day weekend will be dreary. Clouds hang tough all weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday with highs remaining...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Increasing clouds and weekend rain chances

Say "So long!" to lower humidity and sunny skies. Clouds increase tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 60s once again. Humidity slowly builds in Friday, so some locations could see scattered storms during the late afternoon and early evening timeframe. Plan for a generally wet Labor Day weekend across...
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Stormy Labor Day weekend for North Alabama

The humidity is making a comeback and so are the rain chances. Most stay dry during the daytime hours Friday. Spotty showers and maybe one or two rumbles thunder begin to develop late this afternoon and evening. We're not too concerned about lightning delays for high school football games tonight, but it may not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella. Showers and storms continue overnight and into early Saturday as a wet holiday weekend gets underway.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Plenty of sunshine and less humidity Wednesday

The cold front has moved through and the humidity is out of here! Well, at least for a couple of days. It stays warm despite the break in humidity. Forecast highs today and Thursday are in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. With drier air and clear skies, temperatures quickly fall into the low 60s tonight. Some spots in the higher elevations and southern Tennessee may even touch the upper 50s. The humidity begins to creep in Friday, so a stray shower or storm is possible for the end of the workweek.
TENNESSEE STATE
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
WSFA

Brand new outlook for September’s weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Anello Answers It

Are there any weather questions you have always had but never known the answer to? WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello is here to resolve that for you!. Watch Anello Answers It where she dives into the science, physics, and forecasting of common weather phenomena that take place right here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WKRG News 5

Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
DAPHNE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama 36 reopens to traffic after bridge project

The Alabama Department of Transportation has reopened Alabama 36 at Roan Branch and Gum Spring Creek. The roadway was closed to through traffic while crews replaced bridges over the branch and creek. ALDOT said in December 2021 that the area between Black Road and Cut-Off Road would remain closed until late summer of this year.
ALABAMA STATE
doppleronline.ca

Crew driving fire truck from Alabama to Baysville back in Ontario

Photo from left, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department members Shane Taylor, Paul Calleja, and Scott MacKinnon at the beginning of their trip flying out to get a fire pumper truck for Baysville in Union Grove, Alabama. Station 4 in Baysville needed a 1999 fire pumper replaced and since fire trucks...
UNION GROVE, AL
violetskyadventures.com

Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem

This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
ALABAMA STATE

