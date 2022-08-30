Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Rain may dampen Labor Day weekend plans
Sky conditions remain overcast this evening with a chance for a few scattered showers and isolated storms late. Rain chances increase overnight as lows drop into the lower 70s. Labor Day weekend will be dreary. Clouds hang tough all weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday with highs remaining...
WAAY-TV
Increasing clouds and weekend rain chances
Say "So long!" to lower humidity and sunny skies. Clouds increase tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 60s once again. Humidity slowly builds in Friday, so some locations could see scattered storms during the late afternoon and early evening timeframe. Plan for a generally wet Labor Day weekend across...
WAAY-TV
Stormy Labor Day weekend for North Alabama
The humidity is making a comeback and so are the rain chances. Most stay dry during the daytime hours Friday. Spotty showers and maybe one or two rumbles thunder begin to develop late this afternoon and evening. We're not too concerned about lightning delays for high school football games tonight, but it may not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella. Showers and storms continue overnight and into early Saturday as a wet holiday weekend gets underway.
WAAY-TV
Plenty of sunshine and less humidity Wednesday
The cold front has moved through and the humidity is out of here! Well, at least for a couple of days. It stays warm despite the break in humidity. Forecast highs today and Thursday are in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. With drier air and clear skies, temperatures quickly fall into the low 60s tonight. Some spots in the higher elevations and southern Tennessee may even touch the upper 50s. The humidity begins to creep in Friday, so a stray shower or storm is possible for the end of the workweek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Brand new outlook for September’s weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
WAAY-TV
Anello Answers It
Are there any weather questions you have always had but never known the answer to? WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello is here to resolve that for you!. Watch Anello Answers It where she dives into the science, physics, and forecasting of common weather phenomena that take place right here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Alabama 36 reopens to traffic after bridge project
The Alabama Department of Transportation has reopened Alabama 36 at Roan Branch and Gum Spring Creek. The roadway was closed to through traffic while crews replaced bridges over the branch and creek. ALDOT said in December 2021 that the area between Black Road and Cut-Off Road would remain closed until late summer of this year.
Steamboat Wreck from 1870 Suddenly Resurfaces in Missouri River
A vessel that met its demise in 1870 is now visible again. It was a steamboat that sank in the Missouri River mover than 150 years ago, but it's reemerged from the waters it went down in. The Missouri National Recreational River Facebook page shared the news of the North...
5newsonline.com
Stormy evening across Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast August 29
A front is pushing south across, sparking storms from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Downpours are hitting some in Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening.
wtvbam.com
Storms cause power outages, damage to trees, and downed power lines across multiple counties
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe thunderstorms ripping through West Michigan Monday afternoon, August 29, following warm and muggy air that was prevalent earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issuing a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:40 p.m. for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kent, Kalamazoo, Ottawa,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
AAA Alabama: Labor Day travel expected to reach pre-pandemic levels
AAA Alabama expects just as many Alabamians to travel this holiday weekend as before Covid-19 hit the country. Although AAA no longer gives an exact estimate as to how many people will travel, it expects heavy traffic on the roads and delays at the airports. With that in mind, AAA...
WDIO-TV
Strong storms knocked down trees and shut down Minnesota State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Strong storms knocked down trees and caused more than 27,000 people to lose power across the Minneapolis area Saturday night, prompting the Minnesota State Fair to shut down rides and cancel a concert. Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported as the storm moved across the...
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups
Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama. Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region. Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV...
Alabama gas prices decline ahead of Labor Day, following national trend
ALABAMA (WKRG) — After gas prices soared across the country in the wake of the war in Ukraine, the cost of gas in Alabama has steadily declined in Alabama since June, according to GasBuddy. That’s a welcome trend for travelers concerned about gas prices ahead of the Labor Day weekend. It’s also a startling reverse […]
doppleronline.ca
Crew driving fire truck from Alabama to Baysville back in Ontario
Photo from left, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department members Shane Taylor, Paul Calleja, and Scott MacKinnon at the beginning of their trip flying out to get a fire pumper truck for Baysville in Union Grove, Alabama. Station 4 in Baysville needed a 1999 fire pumper replaced and since fire trucks...
violetskyadventures.com
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem
This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
Comments / 0