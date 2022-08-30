Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcgtv.com
Man threatens people at bank; gets into pursuit with cops
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police were in pursuit of a man who threatened patrons of a bank with guns Friday morning, according to a spokesperson. According to police, officers received a call at around 11:00 Friday morning about a man at the U.S. Bank located in the parking lot of Parkade Plaza threatening to shoot people "with guns."
krcgtv.com
Eugene's only public park will receive an upgrade in honor of deceased community leaders
Eugene — Eugene was a popular railroad town until businesses started to move toward U.S. 54, which left most of the town abandoned. But Shirley and John Birdno had an idea to keep the children occupied by building a park. The Birdno’s built the park in 2010 for all...
krcgtv.com
Body found along Interstate 70 in Cooper County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Friday morning that a body had been found along Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The only information being released at this time is that the body was found near mile marker 94. The agency has begun an investigation and more...
krcgtv.com
100 local youth receive free beds at Hope to Dream event
Columbia — 100 kids attended the Hope to Dream event put on by the Veteran's United Foundation Friday afternoon. All kids in attendance thought they were going to watch a movie on the Faurot Field jumbotron on a nice comfortable bed. To each kid's and their family's surprise, they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Judge denies bond reduction for mother of dead infant found in a tire
BOONE COUNTY — An infant death case continued Friday at the Boone County Courthouse. Lavosha Daniels, 28, of St. Louis appeared before a Boone County judge. The judge denied a request for a bond reduction. Daniels faces charges of abandonment of a corpse and child endangerment resulting in the...
krcgtv.com
Student disciplined, but no weapon found on Jefferson City school bus
Jefferson City School District officials said a student will be disciplined after an incident on Monday. Dr. Deanne Fisher and Dr. Justin Browning, the principals of Jefferson City High School and Lewis & Clark Middle School, sent a letter on Tuesday to parents and guardians. In it, they said they...
krcgtv.com
Suspect in Wednesday shooting in Columbia identified
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man has been charged with three counts of Armed Criminal Action, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and 1st-Degree Assault in the Wednesday morning critical shooting of a man on Old Highway 63 in Columbia. According to police, 50-year-old Jeffrey David Tubbs of...
krcgtv.com
Man wanted, accused of fatally hitting roommate with truck in Camden County
The Camden County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man Thursday morning after his roommate was found dead. In a press release, Camden County Sergeant Scott Hines said a woman called 911 Tuesday night, saying her boyfriend had been hit by a car in the driveway of their home on Georgene Road, north of Camdenton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Jays lose tough one to Hannibal 53-28
Jefferson City — Jefferson City Jays clashed with the Hannibal Pirates at Adkins Stadium. Jays looked to keep up the momentum from last week's win against Osage. It was a different story against the Pirates. Hannibal took it against Jeff City 53-28.
krcgtv.com
Suspect arrested in Camden County homicide
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man wanted for the vehicular homicide of a Camden County resident is in custody after being detained by the Laclede County Sheriff's Department. According to the Camden County Sheriff's Department, deputies got a call late Thursday evening informing them that Jordan Jones was in custody in relation to the Tuesday evening homicide of 43-year-old Michael Varney at his home north of Camdenton.
krcgtv.com
Suspect lifts woman off the ground by her neck; attacks dog
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County jail on charges of Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Animal Abuse after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Thursday. According to court documents, officers were called by the former girlfriend of 24-year-old Jordan Londo who told them Londo had...
krcgtv.com
Man shot multiple times while driving in Columbia
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving down a Columbia street in broad daylight Wednesday, according to police. According to Columbia Police Assistant Chief Jill Schlude, the man was northbound on Old U.S. Highway 63 near Gordon Street at about 11:30 Wednesday morning when he was shot "multiple times."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
California wins shootout against Fulton 61-34
Fulton — A lot of fireworks between California and Fulton. It was the home opener for the Hornets. Both teams scored a combined 69 points in the first half. Pintos win a wild one 61-34.
krcgtv.com
Camden County man charged with murder of roommate
The Camden County prosecutor has filed formal murder charges against the man accused of killing his roommate. In a press release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Scott Hines said that Jordan F. Jones was now charged with Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. Jones is accused of...
krcgtv.com
Southern Boone gets first win of the season over Mexico
The Southern Boone Eagles were victorious for the first time this season Friday night, as they defeated Mexico, 14-6. The Eagles will host California next Friday.
krcgtv.com
Centralia gets district semifinal revenge over Hallsville 26-20
This game was circled on the schedule for the Centralia Panthers. The team lost to Hallsville in the district semifinals last season. This time the Panthers get it done over the Indians 26-20.
krcgtv.com
Driver has minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel
One person had minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that Jeffery Baker, 60, of Finksburg, MD, was driving his tractor-trailer eastbound at the 111-mile marker. The patrol said that Baker fell...
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks stays unbeaten with win over Lutheran North
The Blair Oaks Falcons improved to 2-0 on the season with a 35-0 victory over Lutheran North out of St. Louis. The Falcons will return home to face Osage next Friday.
krcgtv.com
High School softball and tennis highlights and scores, August 31
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Jefferson City and Helias earned victories on the softball field Wednesday night while Capital City tennis beat rival Jefferson City in a dual. Highlights in the video above.
krcgtv.com
Helias defeats Hickman in CMAC opener
The Helias Crusaders opened conference play with a big victory over Hickman on Friday night in Columbia. Helias will continue CMAC play next week, as the Saders host Battle for their home opener.
Comments / 0