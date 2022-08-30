ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Man threatens people at bank; gets into pursuit with cops

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police were in pursuit of a man who threatened patrons of a bank with guns Friday morning, according to a spokesperson. According to police, officers received a call at around 11:00 Friday morning about a man at the U.S. Bank located in the parking lot of Parkade Plaza threatening to shoot people "with guns."
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Body found along Interstate 70 in Cooper County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Friday morning that a body had been found along Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The only information being released at this time is that the body was found near mile marker 94. The agency has begun an investigation and more...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

100 local youth receive free beds at Hope to Dream event

Columbia — 100 kids attended the Hope to Dream event put on by the Veteran's United Foundation Friday afternoon. All kids in attendance thought they were going to watch a movie on the Faurot Field jumbotron on a nice comfortable bed. To each kid's and their family's surprise, they...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Audrain County, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Traffic
Monroe County, MO
Traffic
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Jefferson City, MO
Society
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Monroe County, MO
Society
Monroe County, MO
Government
Audrain County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Monroe County, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
krcgtv.com

Suspect in Wednesday shooting in Columbia identified

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man has been charged with three counts of Armed Criminal Action, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and 1st-Degree Assault in the Wednesday morning critical shooting of a man on Old Highway 63 in Columbia. According to police, 50-year-old Jeffrey David Tubbs of...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Service Commission#Grain Belt#Protest#Transmission Line#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Grain Belt Express
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Jays lose tough one to Hannibal 53-28

Jefferson City — Jefferson City Jays clashed with the Hannibal Pirates at Adkins Stadium. Jays looked to keep up the momentum from last week's win against Osage. It was a different story against the Pirates. Hannibal took it against Jeff City 53-28.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Suspect arrested in Camden County homicide

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man wanted for the vehicular homicide of a Camden County resident is in custody after being detained by the Laclede County Sheriff's Department. According to the Camden County Sheriff's Department, deputies got a call late Thursday evening informing them that Jordan Jones was in custody in relation to the Tuesday evening homicide of 43-year-old Michael Varney at his home north of Camdenton.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Suspect lifts woman off the ground by her neck; attacks dog

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County jail on charges of Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Animal Abuse after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Thursday. According to court documents, officers were called by the former girlfriend of 24-year-old Jordan Londo who told them Londo had...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Man shot multiple times while driving in Columbia

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving down a Columbia street in broad daylight Wednesday, according to police. According to Columbia Police Assistant Chief Jill Schlude, the man was northbound on Old U.S. Highway 63 near Gordon Street at about 11:30 Wednesday morning when he was shot "multiple times."
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
krcgtv.com

California wins shootout against Fulton 61-34

Fulton — A lot of fireworks between California and Fulton. It was the home opener for the Hornets. Both teams scored a combined 69 points in the first half. Pintos win a wild one 61-34.
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Camden County man charged with murder of roommate

The Camden County prosecutor has filed formal murder charges against the man accused of killing his roommate. In a press release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Scott Hines said that Jordan F. Jones was now charged with Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. Jones is accused of...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Driver has minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel

One person had minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that Jeffery Baker, 60, of Finksburg, MD, was driving his tractor-trailer eastbound at the 111-mile marker. The patrol said that Baker fell...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Helias defeats Hickman in CMAC opener

The Helias Crusaders opened conference play with a big victory over Hickman on Friday night in Columbia. Helias will continue CMAC play next week, as the Saders host Battle for their home opener.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy