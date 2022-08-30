NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man wanted for the vehicular homicide of a Camden County resident is in custody after being detained by the Laclede County Sheriff's Department. According to the Camden County Sheriff's Department, deputies got a call late Thursday evening informing them that Jordan Jones was in custody in relation to the Tuesday evening homicide of 43-year-old Michael Varney at his home north of Camdenton.

