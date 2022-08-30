Read full article on original website
South West PA
3d ago
not fast enough. wait until after midterms. if Republicans don't take the house gas will be $10 a gallon by February
4
abc27.com
Pa. Turnpike service plaza fuel unavailable starting Sept. 6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6. According to a release, the Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County will not have gas or diesel fuel starting on Tuesday. Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m.
paonlinecasino.com
Labor Day Promotions At Pennsylvania Casinos Provide Great Options For The Long Weekend
The only thing better than a weekend is a three-day weekend. And in honor of the Labor Day holiday, Pennsylvania casinos are adding to their existing promotions with some great incentives you can only get in person. No matter where you live in PA, a retail casino is only a...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
cardinalnews.org
611 steam engine to roll again this fall – in Pennsylvania
The historic Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 steam engine owned by the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke will be rolling again this fall — in Pennsylvania. The museum has announced a series of excursions in conjunction with the Strasburg Rail Road, the most visited heritage railroad in the continental United States..
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
wdiy.org
Gas Prices Across Pennsylvania Are Going Down Ahead of Labor Day Weekend
Gas prices are taking a dip, but travel experts say people are still willing to pay more to hit the road this year. WITF’s Anthony Orozco has the details. Anthony Orozco is the Latino communities reporter for WITF. Anthony joined PA Post in May 2020 as a Report For America corps member and transitioned to WITF in August 2020. He has worked in central Pennsylvania as a journalist, poet and community organizer since graduating with a degree in journalism from the University of Cincinnati in 2012.
erienewsnow.com
Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek
If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
Greater Milwaukee Today
In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer
PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
Pa. company wants to build second fracking waste injection well in Pittsburgh suburb
Residents who say a first well polluted groundwater oppose EPA permit. A Westmoreland County company is asking the EPA to approve a second fracking waste injection well in the Pittsburgh suburb of Plum. It would be a few hundred feet from a controversial injection well the company began operating last year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Macungie OKs proposed warehouse requests, liquor license for Cracker Barrel
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors approved waiver and deferral requests for a proposed warehouse Thursday night. Offered as the MilliporeSigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square-foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive.
Free paint-by-number projects based on Pennsylvania state parks and forests
Free, downloadable paint-by-number guides – a new one each month – are being offered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. The DIY project for September features a bull elk and two cow elk standing in a stream in the Pennsylvania Elk Range in the northcentral part of the state.
bobscaping.com
Pennsylvania Farmers with Gas Leases Feel Shortchanged
Post-production costs for transportation and processing ‘gutting’ gas royalty payments below the required 12.5% minimum. An August 25, 2022 story by Mike Jones “Farmers discuss natural gas royalties with state, local leaders” in the Observer-Reporter included quotes from several local farmers lamenting their shrinking royalties from the natural gas industry on land leases due to deductions and the depletion rate of their wells.
Pennsylvania starting to distribute payments in property tax, rent program
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --Don't be surprised if you see some extra money in your bank account. Some people have been getting hundreds of dollars from Pennsylvania.Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax Rent/Rebate program are being distributed now.It's a one-time payment to help people hit hard during the pandemic.In order to qualify, you have to be 65 and older, a widow or widower who is 50 and older, or anyone 18 and up with a disability.You have until the end of the year to apply for the money.If you already applied to the program, you don't need to do anything but wait for your money.Click here to apply.
PA’s surplus revenue should fund SERS | PennLive letters
According to all reports, including the governor and The Patriot-News, the state of Pennsylvania has several billion dollars of surplus revenue. As a retiree for the state, I am asking all the other retirees to do what I am in the process of doing. We need to contact our Representatives by phone, e-mail, and in person to fund the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) which they have ignored for the last twenty-odd years.
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the “job is free.” On September 1 a public hearing will be held for House Bill 2638, which was referred to the House Transportation Committee on June 1. According to the cosponsor memo, […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. nursing home workers say they'll strike as long as they have to for safe staffing
EASTON, Pa. - Hundreds of Pennsylvania nursing home workers are holding picket signs, claiming their facilities are neglecting them and their residents. The facilities say that's not true, and the union is asking for too much. Longtime workers say they won't stop until they get what they want. The Gardens...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa.'s Health Department is distributing free potassium iodide tablets to residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to Pennsylvanians within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants. The KI tablet giveaway is part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. "Emergency preparedness is...
eriereader.com
Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense
Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Rolling roadblocks on State Route 309
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews will be setting up rolling roadblocks on Thursday, September 1. According to PennDOT, the rolling roadblocks will be set up on State Route 309 (SR 309) between Exit 6 and Exit 2 on Thursday, September 1, between 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. PennDOT says the roadblocks are being put into […]
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission shares tips to offset rising utility costs
Pain at the gas pump may be easing, but utility bills are set to swell for tens of thousands of customers in the Lehigh Valley this week if they don’t shop around for an electric supplier. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advised residents and businesses served by about a...
