Pennsylvania State

South West PA
3d ago

not fast enough. wait until after midterms. if Republicans don't take the house gas will be $10 a gallon by February

abc27.com

Pa. Turnpike service plaza fuel unavailable starting Sept. 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6. According to a release, the Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County will not have gas or diesel fuel starting on Tuesday. Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
cardinalnews.org

611 steam engine to roll again this fall – in Pennsylvania

The historic Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 steam engine owned by the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke will be rolling again this fall — in Pennsylvania. The museum has announced a series of excursions in conjunction with the Strasburg Rail Road, the most visited heritage railroad in the continental United States..
ROANOKE, VA
wdiy.org

Gas Prices Across Pennsylvania Are Going Down Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Gas prices are taking a dip, but travel experts say people are still willing to pay more to hit the road this year. WITF’s Anthony Orozco has the details. Anthony Orozco is the Latino communities reporter for WITF. Anthony joined PA Post in May 2020 as a Report For America corps member and transitioned to WITF in August 2020. He has worked in central Pennsylvania as a journalist, poet and community organizer since graduating with a degree in journalism from the University of Cincinnati in 2012.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek

If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
BUFFALO, NY
Greater Milwaukee Today

In search of Pennsylvania's coldest places in the dog days of summer

PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Upper Macungie OKs proposed warehouse requests, liquor license for Cracker Barrel

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors approved waiver and deferral requests for a proposed warehouse Thursday night. Offered as the MilliporeSigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square-foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
bobscaping.com

Pennsylvania Farmers with Gas Leases Feel Shortchanged

Post-production costs for transportation and processing ‘gutting’ gas royalty payments below the required 12.5% minimum. An August 25, 2022 story by Mike Jones “Farmers discuss natural gas royalties with state, local leaders” in the Observer-Reporter included quotes from several local farmers lamenting their shrinking royalties from the natural gas industry on land leases due to deductions and the depletion rate of their wells.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania starting to distribute payments in property tax, rent program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --Don't be surprised if you see some extra money in your bank account. Some people have been getting hundreds of dollars from Pennsylvania.Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax Rent/Rebate program are being distributed now.It's a one-time payment to help people hit hard during the pandemic.In order to qualify, you have to be 65 and older, a widow or widower who is 50 and older, or anyone 18 and up with a disability.You have until the end of the year to apply for the money.If you already applied to the program, you don't need to do anything but wait for your money.Click here to apply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PA's surplus revenue should fund SERS | PennLive letters

According to all reports, including the governor and The Patriot-News, the state of Pennsylvania has several billion dollars of surplus revenue. As a retiree for the state, I am asking all the other retirees to do what I am in the process of doing. We need to contact our Representatives by phone, e-mail, and in person to fund the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) which they have ignored for the last twenty-odd years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eriereader.com

Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense

Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Rolling roadblocks on State Route 309

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews will be setting up rolling roadblocks on Thursday, September 1. According to PennDOT, the rolling roadblocks will be set up on State Route 309 (SR 309) between Exit 6 and Exit 2 on Thursday, September 1, between 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. PennDOT says the roadblocks are being put into […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA

