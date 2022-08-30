Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by freight train on tracks over Columbia Slough
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was hit and killed by a freight train in north Portland early Friday morning. At about 6:16 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a train where the tracks cross over the Columbia Slough, just north of Columbia Boulevard. Portland Fire & Rescue said a caller reported seeing a person in the water face down. The train operator confirmed a person was hit by the train and went into the slough.
kptv.com
Garbage truck goes over embarkment, injures driver
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a garbage truck that slid partway down a steep slope in the area of North Willamette Boulevard and North Ida Avenue Friday morning. At about 7:15, crews found the driver injured but conscious. The driver said they were able...
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
kptv.com
Police investigating shooting on I-205 off-ramp in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp early Friday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to reports of a shooting at Northeast Glisan and I-205. According to police, an off-duty officer driving to work saw a driver in a vehicle fire at another vehicle.
kptv.com
Highway 211 crash between motorcycle, car leaves 1 dead
SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between a Victory motorcycle and a Kia Spectra left a man dead Thursday night on Highway 211, near milepost 4, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded just after 9 p.m. to find that the motorcycle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into an oncoming car.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
kptv.com
Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland, investigation ongoing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Roseway neighborhood Friday morning. North Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
kptv.com
Man dies after being hit by semi-truck driver in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after he was hit by a semi-truck driver in the East Columbia neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to a crash on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at North Marine Drive at about 9:41 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The man’s name has not been released.
kptv.com
Police ID woman killed in SE Portland street race as ‘innocent bystander’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a woman killed during a Saturday street race, with police saying she was an innocent bystander walking in the area. Police responded just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue. Arriving officers found a...
kptv.com
Vacant home in Longview damaged by early morning fire
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - An early morning fire in Longview damaged a vacant home and garage. Just before 1 a.m., fire crews were called out to a house fire in Longview. Officials did not provide an address for the home. While crews were in route, they learned a large tree and garage were also on fire.
centraloregondaily.com
OSP catches driver doing 119 in a 55 and the fine is … WHOA!
Oregon State Police want to make it clear that if you’re going to be speeding on the highway during the Labor Day weekend — and you get caught — expect to pay. A lot, potentially. OSP posted a photo of a recent ticket it gave to a...
Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
Family of Estacada couple killed in Mt. Hood National Forest awaits arrest in case
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the day she graduated high school in June 2019, Hayle Merchant posed for a picture next to her mom. Hayle did not know it at the time, but it would be the second to last time she would see her parents. "I just miss them...
clayconews.com
SHOTS FIRED AT WOOD VILLAGE FRED MEYER IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - (September 2, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that at approximately 4:30 P.M this afternoon MCSO deputies responded to shots fired at the Wood Village Fred Meyer. Witnesses reported that multiple suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived; at least one on foot...
kptv.com
Home damaged by fire in SE Portland, no injuries reported
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a home in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood early Wednesday morning. At about 4:19 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a house fire in the 6600 block of Southeast 56th Avenue. Crews arrived to the scene and found a single-story house with smoke and fire coming from the interior.
kptv.com
One person detained after shots fired at Wood Village shopping center, MCSO says
WOOD VILLAGE Ore. (KPTV) – Shots were fired in the parking lot of a shopping center in Wood Village early Friday evening. Windows were shattered by bullets at the Fred Meyer while people at the store reported running for safety, hiding behind shipping containers. Police have secured the scene, however, no word has been given if any suspects were in custody.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
kptv.com
FOUND: Portland police ask for help finding missing, possibly injured 21-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday that the missing 21-year-old man believed to be on the autism spectrum has been found healthy and was reunited with his family. Peter Strugari went missing after a fire in his home on the 6600 Block of Southeast 56th Avenue...
kptv.com
Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
oregontoday.net
Hit & Run I-5, Marion Co., Sept. 1
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra Sullivan (35) of Salem, was struck by a vehicle. Sullivan sustained fatal injuries and was discovered by a litter crew on the shoulder of the road. It is believed that she was struck sometime during the evening of August 29 or the morning of August 30. OSP investigators are seeking public assistance in locating the vehicle that struck her. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a: Subaru: 2012-16 Impreza, 2013-2017 Cross Trek or a 2014-2018 Forrester; crystal white pearl in color; damage to the right front; was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 on evening of August 29 to morning of August 30, 2022. Witnesses or anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-229957.
