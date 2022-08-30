Gas prices: Ren’s in Amherst broke its gas supply contract in protest of prices. A GoFundMe was started to keep it open

Read full article on original website
Armata’s, closed since November fire, buys Village Food Mart in Hampden, still plans to rebuild in Longmeadow
HAMPDEN — The owners of Armata’s Market in Longmeadow — which has been closed since a devastating four-alarm fire in November 2021 — bought Village Food Mart in Hampden this week. Armata’s will also continue with plans to rebuild at the Longmeadow location, said owner Alexis...
Mason Street in Palmer closed, nearby residents without power after crash
A car crash has closed a section of Mason Street in Palmer Friday afternoon.
Springfield DPW announces upcoming road projects for the week of Sept. 5
SPRINGFIELD - The city Department of Public Works is announcing its schedule of road work throughout the city for the week of Sept. 5, and motorists are advised to either find alternative routes or to expect delays. Dell Place from Allen Street – utility work. Forest Street from Forest...
Fire hits building on Blackstone River Road in Worcester; no injuries reported
WORCESTER - A multi-unit building on Blackstone River Road was heavily damaged by fire Thursday evening. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The fire, reported about 6:30 p.m., went to three alarms, with heavy smoke filling the sky above the neighborhood. Worcester fire officials told 7News that they...
‘Disneyland’ Leverett estate of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II for sale at $23 million
LEVERETT — The home of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II has two car barns with space for a total of 80 classic cars, a concert space where Hall & Oates once performed, 16 bedrooms, a nine-hole golf course, pool, indoor water park and an two-story arcade. All...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police warning residents to local cars after recent break-ins
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are reminding people to lock their cars after a recent uptick in car break-ins in the city. “It happened Sunday night, Monday morning, possibly around 1:30, 2 in the morning. Everybody was asleep. It’s a dead-end street with barely some light,” said Ashley Haas of Chicopee.
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 25 people within 22 days
The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests and summons, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests, over 22 days in the month of August.
MBTA Orange Line shuttle driver attacked by group of juveniles, transit police say
Several juveniles reportedly assaulted an MBTA Orange Line shuttle bus driver on Thursday evening at the Jackson Square station in Jamaica Plain, according to MBTA Transit Police. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. and the driver was transported to the local hospital for his injuries, MBTA spokesperson Richard Sullivan said.
Police discover several handguns found in or near Ware River
WARE — Police are investigating the discovery of at least a half-dozen handguns found Thursday morning in or near the Ware River. Police are not disclosing exact location at this time, but say there is no threat or danger to the public. Anyone with information are asked to call...
State police arrest Meriden man for driving 110 mph in Union
UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested for reckless driving after he was caught speeding around 110 mph in Union in July, Connecticut State Police said. Massachusetts State Police advised CSP that they had attempted to stop a grey Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates in the town of Charlton, Mass. after the […]
Owner of frozen yogurt businesses in MA, NH charged for hiding camera in store bathroom
A New Hampshire man that is the franchise owner of several locations of Tutti Frutti in New Hampshire and Massachusetts was charged for allegedly placing a recording device in a store bathroom.
Horse-drawn wagon historical tours hoping to ‘add to the magic’ of Worcester’s Canal District
Every Thursday evening this September from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Worcester residents and visitors to the city can learn more about the ever-evolving Canal District with a free guided historical tour of the neighborhood via a horse-drawn wagon. Embarking from newly dedicated Rockland Trust Plaza — also known as General Pickett Plaza...
State police discover loaded firearm during traffic stop in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a Massachusetts man after discovering a loaded firearm during a traffic stop on I-91 in Windsor early Friday morning. A state trooper conducting routine patrol operations observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling at an excess speed of 85 mph on I-91 North just before midnight, police said. The officer […]
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.35 per gallon
Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 9.4 cents averaging $3.84 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.
WCVB
The need for speed: Palmer Motorsports Park in Mass. has the steepest vertical grade racetrack in America
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Palmer Motorsports Park boasts the steepest vertical grade of any racetrack in America making it a destination for local car clubs and racetrack enthusiasts from around the world. Guardian Angel Motorsports is a charitable organization dedicated to helping kids through its members' passion for motorsports. Organizations...
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Pittsfield Mexican Restaurant to Change Management in September
A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has made an announcement to let their loyal customers know about what will be taking place during the upcoming month of September. It seems that the local joint is going to be making a change in management. Earlier this week, a this local...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating one car crash in East Longmeadow
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash along Elm Street in East Longmeadow. Police were called the one-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. We’re told that one person has been taken to Baystate Medical Center and their condition is not immediately known.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Residents Buy Vineyard
Have you ever wanted to leap into something big, bold and life-changing? A Suffield couple recently did when they purchased Priam Vineyards in Colchester, Conn. On July 1, long-time Suffield resident Ryan Winiarski and his partner Meredith Lanoue took over the 40-acre vineyard and 20-year old winery business. The pair...
businesswest.com
Ludlow and Its Mills Are a Developing Story
When Westmass Area Development Corp. and its board of directors went all in and acquired the massive and environmentally challenged Ludlow Mills complex in 2011, Jeff Daley said, they did so with the understanding that they were embarking on a long and difficult journey. But they probably didn’t know how...
