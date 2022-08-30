Read full article on original website
Rebecca Anthony
3d ago
why do other people who commit crimes not be issued an ankle monitor and serve most of there time at home. this was a violent crime he should have had to sit in jail like most offenders do
4
72-year-old serving life for murder dies at Donaldson prison; no foul play, coroner says
A 72-year-old inmate serving life for murder died Thursday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility. Clarence Coefield was found unresponsive in the west Jefferson County’s prison infirmary where he was being treated for significant natural disease. He was pronounced dead at 3:26 am. Thursday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
2 Jefferson County Jail inmates found unresponsive: 1 revived with Naloxone, 1 dead
A Jefferson County Jail inmate died Thursday night after he and another inmate were found unresponsive on the floor. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the inmate as Wesley Wayne Moore. He was 34 and lived in Locust Fork. According to coroner’s officials, Moore and another inmate...
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
Family sought for 2 men who died recently in Jefferson County
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding family for two men who died recently in Jefferson County. No foul play is suspected in either death, but their bodies are ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has been unable to locate their relatives.
16-year-old killed in Shelby County ID’d, likely knew killer, investigators say
A Leeds teen shot to death in Shelby County Thursday night likely knew his killer or killers, authorities said. Authorities on Thursday identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. He was 16. Shelby County 911 received a call about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a person shot in the 400 block...
20-year-old father ID’d as man fatally shot in Birmingham’s Gate City
A young father has been identified as the man shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Derrell Lamont Willis. He was 20 and leaves behind a young daughter. The gunfire erupted about 7 p.m. in the...
Birmingham teenager arrested following carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has arrested a resident in connection to a carjacking incident that turned into a high-speed chase Wednesday. According to BPD, a community member was carjacked at gunpoint in the 1100 Block of Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard on Sunday night. The suspect was able to drive away and avoid […]
Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
1 man dead, 2 children, several others injured in car crash and shooting on Arkadelphia Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 5 people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting and a car crash around 5 p.m. on Arkadelphia Rd Friday. According to police the shooting began in the 800 block of Arkadelphia Rd just across from Birmingham Southern College. Dozens of shell cases...
16-year-old man found shot to death in Leeds
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide involving a 16-year-old man who was found shot to death in Leeds on Wednesday.
Birmingham Police report 10 carjackings so far this year and share what to look out for
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said carjackers in the city are getting more aggressive. One of them held a driver at gunpoint for their car earlier this week. Birmingham Police said the latest carjacking victim was just driving down the road, at a stop, when multiple people with guns and ski masks came and stole the car. For more on that case, click here. That’s was one of 10 carjackings so far this year, so police are encouraging you to be extra careful.
Homicide investigation underway near Birmingham-Southern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide near Birmingham-Southern college. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks confirmed that a vehicle containing three occupants, including a driver and two children, was involved in a shooting caused by another vehicle in the 900 block of Arkadelphia Road. The driver of the vehicle […]
Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
Tuscaloosa man arrested, charged with attempted murder
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning.
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
43-year-old man in car struck, killed while stopped in I-59/20 emergency lane
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a traffic crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as O’Neil Xavier Frazier. He was 43 and lived in Irondale. The wreck happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound...
$5,000 reward offered for information on Family Dollar robbery
According to a report filed with the Birmingham Police Department, an armed robbery occurred Monday at the Family Dollar located in the 5400 block of 1st Avenue North. Two Police said two armed male suspects entered the store just after 9 p.m. Detectives obtained photos of the suspects from surveillance video.
Alabama seeks to dismiss lawsuit to stop Alan Eugene Miller’s execution
The state asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an Alabama inmate who is trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost paperwork in which he selected an alternate execution method. The lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of killing...
Shooting in Shelby County leaves teenager dead
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a report of a person injured during a shooting in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area at approximately 6:15 p.m. A person was found deceased […]
