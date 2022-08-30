ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 14

Rebecca Anthony
3d ago

why do other people who commit crimes not be issued an ankle monitor and serve most of there time at home. this was a violent crime he should have had to sit in jail like most offenders do

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calera, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, AL
Shelby County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Birmingham teenager arrested following carjacking chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has arrested a resident in connection to a carjacking incident that turned into a high-speed chase Wednesday. According to BPD, a community member was carjacked at gunpoint in the 1100 Block of Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard on Sunday night. The suspect was able to drive away and avoid […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Shelby County Circuit
wbrc.com

Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police report 10 carjackings so far this year and share what to look out for

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said carjackers in the city are getting more aggressive. One of them held a driver at gunpoint for their car earlier this week. Birmingham Police said the latest carjacking victim was just driving down the road, at a stop, when multiple people with guns and ski masks came and stole the car. For more on that case, click here. That’s was one of 10 carjackings so far this year, so police are encouraging you to be extra careful.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Homicide investigation underway near Birmingham-Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide near Birmingham-Southern college. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks confirmed that a vehicle containing three occupants, including a driver and two children, was involved in a shooting caused by another vehicle in the 900 block of Arkadelphia Road. The driver of the vehicle […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

$5,000 reward offered for information on Family Dollar robbery

According to a report filed with the Birmingham Police Department, an armed robbery occurred Monday at the Family Dollar located in the 5400 block of 1st Avenue North. Two Police said two armed male suspects entered the store just after 9 p.m. Detectives obtained photos of the suspects from surveillance video.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Shooting in Shelby County leaves teenager dead

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a report of a person injured during a shooting in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area at approximately 6:15 p.m. A person was found deceased […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy