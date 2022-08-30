Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford says he’ll go up to 154 to fight Jermell Charlo if no Spence fight
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is ready & willing to move up to 154 to challenge undisputed champion Jermell Charlo for his four belts if his fight against IBF/WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Errol Spence Jr fails to pan out. Crawford (38-0,29 KOs) doesn’t have a lot of well-paying options if he...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury’s trash talking about him
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says he wasn’t bothered by the trash-talking that an irritated Tyson Fury spewed on Friday after learning that he won’t be able to fight him until 2023. The talented unbeaten unified heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) said that Fury is like a...
BoxingNews24.com
Shawn Porter discusses Canelo not fighting Mexicans
By Dan Ambrose: Shawn Porter says he was surprised at learning that Canelo Alvarez has decided that he doesn’t want to fight any Mexicans. Porter says he understands where Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is coming from because he felt conflicted about fighting his friend Terence Crawford. In the end,...
BoxingNews24.com
“What’s Joshua’s motivation” for continuing? asks Johnny Nelson
By Sam Volz: Johnny Nelson questions where Anthony Joshua’s motivation is for continuing his career following his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Nelson points out that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) is a “very wealthy man,” and he doesn’t need to continue fighting at this point. If...
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero says Ryan Garcia should only fight Tank Davis at 140
By Robert Segal: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is advising Ryan Garcia to stick to his guns and only fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis at 140, not 135. Rolly says that if Tank tries to insist on Ryan fighting at 135, then he shouldn’t take the fight because he needs to compete where he’s “comfortable.”
BoxingNews24.com
Will Luis Ortiz defeat Andy Ruiz Jr?
By Dan Ambrose: Luis Ortiz is coming into his fight against former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr an underdog for their headliner on Sunday night on FOX Sports PPV at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. If Ruiz loses this fight, his career will be meteor dust. Given how...
BoxingNews24.com
Isaac Cruz wants Gervonta rematch, says he’ll shut Ryan Garcia’s mouth
By Robert Segal: Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz says he wants the rematch with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis because he believes it’s an easy fight to make between them. Pitbull Cruz says he also wants to shut the mouth of Ryan Garcia as well as his team. Moreover, Cruz, 24, says he’s not a “social media” fighter, which is what many boxing fans believe Ryan Garcia is due to his large following on Instagram and the fact that he’s seemingly avoided the tougher fights.
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk wants to fight Deontay Wilder if Fury match doesn’t happen
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to fight former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder if the Tyson Fury match fails to happen. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) is arguably the next best option for IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) if his first choice of Fury doesn’t take place.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury sends message to Oleksandr Usyk
By Charles Brun: An emboldened Tyson Fury took to social media on Friday to trash unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in reaction to him saying that he won’t be available to fight him in December because he wants to spend time with his family and let his injuries heal after his win over Anthony Joshua on August 20th.
BoxingNews24.com
Leonard Ellerbe defends Tank Davis over criticism about his comments on making “5x” more money than Haney
By Robert Segal: Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe came to the defense of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis today when he was attacked on social media over his claims of making “5x” more money than his counterpart Devin Haney. When someone from the comment section questioned whether Tank...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr: “Now it’s time to have fun tomorrow”
By Sam Volz: Andy Ruiz Jr. says he’s done all the hard work in terms of preparation for his headliner fight against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz, and now he’s ready to have fun. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) is highly confident that he’ll have his hand raised...
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Valenzuela reacts to Isaac Cruz dismissing him
By Brian Webber: Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela and his trainer Jose Benavidez Sr. were furious at being dismissed by lightweight contender Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz during Thursday’s final press conference ahead of their respective fights this Sunday at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. During the press...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder’s co-manager interested in Anthony Joshua fight
By Barry Holbrook: Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel says he’s open to making a fight with Anthony Joshua if the popular former two-time heavyweight champion is willing to take the fight next. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) is coming off his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk, and he might...
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Benavidez Sr. furious at Canelo for not fighting his son, David
By Brian Webber: Jose Benavidez Sr sounds like he’s ready to be put in a straightjacket over his anger at Canelo Alvarez for choosing not to fight his talented son, former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. This week, Benavidez Sr got some bad news after Canelo informed...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Juan Estrada defeats Argi Cortes by 12 round decision
By Dan Ambrose: Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs) had a much tougher time than he bargained for on Saturday night in successfully defending his WBA Franchise super flyweight title against the younger, stronger, and faster Argi Cortes (23-3-2, 10 KOs), winning by a 12 round unanimous decision at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.
BoxingNews24.com
Results: Estrada beats Cortes!
By Ken Hissner: At Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Saturday over DAZN, Fernando Beltran (Promociones Zanfer), Oscar De La Hoya (Golden Boy Promotions), and Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) presented a great card in the Main Event former two-division world champion Juan Francisco Estrada defeated Argi Cortes in an all Mexican event in his super flyweight defense.
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE TONIGHT: Ruiz vs Ortiz FITE TV Stream
Ruiz vs Ortiz takes place September 4th at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. FITETV will present the P.P.V. event in the U.S., Canada & Europe. Order the event now on FITE. Ruiz – Ortiz will top a stacked four-fight pay-per-view telecast beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. ANDY...
