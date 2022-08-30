Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
Billy Gunn On Working With Chyna In WWE, His Turning Point In His Battle With Addiction
In a recent interview on The Sessions, Billy Gunn discussed working with Chyna in WWE, the turning point in his battle with addiction, and much more. You can read his comments below. Billy Gunn on working with Chyna in WWE and his reaction to Chyna’s passing: “My best friend. She...
Triple H Addresses Brock Lesnar Walking Out On Smackdown, His Past Issues & Current Relationship With Brock
In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Triple H addressed the backstage situation where Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of Smackdown after hearing that Vince McMahon had retired from WWE, and that Triple H had to convince Brock to come back. Triple H said the story had “some truth to it.” Highlights of his comments are below.
Cash Wheeler Says He and Dax Wheeler Will Only Fight Again In One Situation
Don’t expect to see FTR in the ring against each other any time soon, unless they get one particular opportunity. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood previously competed against each other as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and during an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, Wheeler said a similar situation would be the only way they lock up again.
Drew McIntyre Warns Tyson Fury To Stay Out Of His Match at WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre knows Tyson Fury will be at ringside for his match at WWE Clash At The Castle, and he has some advice for Fury. Fury spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview from Cardiff and talked about how Fury, who has teased a match with McIntyre, will be at ringside. McIntyre made fun of Fury accidentally calling the event Battle at the Castle, saying:
WWE News: Tamyra Mensah-Stock May Get Another Look By WWE, Note On Cancelled Live Event
– WWE may be taking another look at Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock. According to the WON, the new regime in the company is showing some interest in the gold medalist who has previously expressed her interest in joining the company. The report notes that the Vince McMahon-headed regime wasn’t interested in...
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future
Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.
Finn Balor On Triple H Running WWE Creative, Why He Initially Wasn’t Excited About Return To Main Roster
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Finn Balor discussed why he initially wasn’t excited about the idea of returning to the WWE main roster, Triple H running WWE creative, and much more. You can read his comments below. Finn Balor on why he initially...
Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22
It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
Spoiler On WWE Star Returning to Company
A former WWE star is set to return to the company very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is returning to the company, with several sources confirming that he will be at Monday night’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. Strowman is a former...
Ronda Rousey Gets WWE Suspension Lifted, Attacks Adam Pearce On Smackdown
Ronda Rousey’s WWE suspension was lifted on Smackdown, after which she immediately attacked Adam Pearce. On Friday’s show, Pearce and Rousey were in the ring when Pearce read a message from the WWE Board of Directors saying that Rousey’s suspension for attacking a referee at SummerSlam had been lifted.
WWE News: WWE Says It Is ‘Wrestling,’ Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match
– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
Ryan Katz Confirms He’s Returning To WWE
Ryan Katz has confirmed that he’s heading back to WWE. Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts, confirmed on the latest episode of the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast he co-hosts with Road Dogg, acknowledged that he is returning to the company in a similar capacity as he previously had.
Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Show, Recent TV Tapings
– PWInsider reports that The Good Brothers vs. The OGK for the Impact Wrestling Team Titles is going to open tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Also, Impact will reportedly start teasing the debut of NJPW star Yuya Uemura very soon. It could start as early as tonight’s edition of Impact.
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.02.22
Hello everyone, it’s time for the go home show for Clash at the Castle. A reminder that WWE taped this episode last week, which makes sense as trying to travel to Wales on Friday night for a show relatively early tomorrow morning would just be a nightmare for all the talent involved. If you’d like spoilers you can find them HERE. Tonight we’ve got some wrestling when Karrion Kross makes his in ring return to the company, Hit Row and Maximum Male Models will have a dust up, there’s a Viking Rules match when the Viking Raiders battle New Day, and of course a celebration of Roman Reigns hitting the two year mark for his Universal title run. Two full years in the modern era is genuinely remarkable. This also naturally is the last chance for WWE to sell you on Clash at the Castle, so expect Drew McIntyre to show up and mess with Roman, plus there will be some kind of interaction between Sheamus and Intercontinental champion Gunther as they’re gearing up to just beat the crap out of each other at that event as well. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the (recorded) action.
WWE News: Karrion Kross Makes In-Ring Return on Smackdown, Drew McIntyre Attacks The Bloodline
– Karrion Kross picked up a big win on tonight’s Smackdown in his in-ring return for the company. The returning WWE star defeated Drew Gulak in short order and came out with his full original entrance and presentation, as you can see below:. – Drew McIntyre finished tonight’s show...
JBL Gives Happy Corbin A Limo Ride Out of Smackdown
Happy Corbin wasn’t feeling too happy after his loss on this week’s Smackdown, but things may be looking up after JBL showed up. Corbin lost an open challenge to Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday’s show, and later in the show Corbin headed to the parking lot in resignation.
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Takes Out Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Women’s Tag Match Clip
– Bryan Danielson took advantage of a save by Daniel Garcia to take out his All Out opponent in Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson beat Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show and when Jericho tried to attack after the match, Garcia got involved which allowed Danielson to his Jericho with a running knee:
Good Brothers Expected To Go To NJPW Following Impact Exit, Note On WWE Interest
The Good Brothers are now free agents after their Impact Wrestling contracts expired, and a new report has details on where they’re expected to go next. According to The WON, the team is expected to work in NJPW now that the company is more open to foreign wrestlers than it was during the pandemic. This is not a big surprise as Karl Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion, having won the title in June from Tama Tonga at NJPW Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall.
Will Ospreay Says He’s Done With AEW For Now, Thanks Tony Khan
Will Ospreay’s time in AEW is done for now, as the United Empire member revealed on Twitter this morning. The NJPW star, who along with his United Empire brethren Aussie Open lost a main event match to The Elite on last night’s Dynamite, posted to Twitter on Thursday morning to confirm that he is finished with AEW for the time being.
