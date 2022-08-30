Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Bedford Mayor Reveals the Cost of Joining the MBTA
Mayor Jon Mitchell is urging voters to support a question on November's ballot that would have New Bedford become a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) community. Voters must vote to join the MBTA before South Coast Rail can chug into town as planned next year. Mitchell tells me he was...
State Announces $2 Million for Padanaram Bridge Redesign
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth's Padanaram Bridge will be getting an upgrade, after state and local officials on Friday announced $2 million in state funding to start the design process. MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, State Rep. Chris Markey, and town officials made the announcement outside the...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Mayor Mitchell appoints Director of Facilities and Fleet Management
Mayor Jon Mitchell has appointed Jennifer Vieira as the City’s Director of the Department of Facilities and Fleet Management (DFFM). Vieira has served as the department’s acting director since December 2021. She has worked for the City since 2011, in roles of increasing complexity and responsibility in the Treasurer’s Office, City Clerk’s Office, Assessor’s Office, the Auditor’s Office and then with DFFM.
New Bedford Tax Lawsuit Dismissed
NEW BEDFORD — A lawsuit taken by a New Bedford woman against the city over a tax debt that ultimately cost her her home has been dismissed. City officials said in a press release that Deborah Foss, who had sued the city and the Boston debt collection agency in March, reached a settlement with the private firm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Money included in bond bill for NB-Fhvn bridge replacement
The transportation and infrastructure bond bill signed by Governor Baker earlier this month includes $100 million for the permitting and construction of the New Bedford-Fairhaven bridge. State Rep. Bill Straus and state transportation officials presented information to Fairhaven officials on August 10. Rep. Straus also spoke about the presentation at...
How the New Bedford Hurricane Barrier Came to Be
Hurricane Carol rammed Southern New England head-on on August 31, 1954. After first making landfall on Long Island, New York, Carol roared into coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island and is considered one of the worst tropical cyclones to strike those states. Carol made landfall near Old Saybrook, Connecticut as a...
Plymouth DA Tim Cruz: ‘We’re Not Your Grandfather’s DA’s Office’
For over two decades, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz (R) has been on the front lines facing the most pressing issues of public safety in the South Shore, Greater Brockton, and the SouthCoast – and he believes that the wave of progressive DAs throughout the country have been derelict in their duty to keep their constituents safe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
NECN
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
capeandislands.org
Water upgrades for Fairhaven, Marion, Mattapoisett, Rochester win state funding boost
A major public water project for the towns of Fairhaven, Mattapoisett, Marion, and Rochester has received $4.5 million — more than half the cost — from the state. The work will help ensure safe drinking water after a boil-water order last year that lasted for weeks in some parts of the Mattapoisett River Valley Water District.
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newbedfordguide.com
Three New Bedford Police Department recruits graduate from academy
“Congratulations to our three newest recruits who graduated from the Plymouth Police Academy today. They will be sworn into our department on Tuesday!”
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet SB makes appointments, approves road work
At its meeting on 8/23/22, the Acushnet Selectboard made two board appointments and approved a storm water permit. The board voted unanimously to appoint Randy Deterra to the Zoning Board of Appeals. He has been a resident of the town his whole life and has been working at Verizon for a long time.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of September 5, 2022 – September 9, 2022,
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of September 5, 2022 – September 9, 2022, and they are as follows:. City offices closed Monday, September 5 for Labor Day!. Eversource will be working on the street milling from gas main relays on:. • Main...
Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Ayanna Pressley, Mayor Michelle Wu rescind endorsements of Ricardo Arroyo for D.A.
"Whoever is elected will have significant work to restore the trust of our residents," Michelle Wu said. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey on Wednesday all rescinded their endorsements of Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Democratic primary for Suffolk County district attorney.
fallriverreporter.com
Body recovered at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River has been identified
A body that had been found in Fall River has been identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. On August 29, 2005, the Fall River Police Department received a report of a body that was located at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road. Police responded to the scene and observed the body of an African American man who appeared to be approximately 5’8”, 170 lbs. and between the age of 30-40 years old.
WCVB
More beagles rescued from testing lab looking for homes in Mass.
BREWSTER, Mass. — More beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia are safe on the Cape Cod. The Animal Rescue League of Boston has brought 25 beagles to its Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center. A federal judge ordered the facility to surrender all 4,000 dogs in their care...
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
Bringing the Great Outdoors to New Bedford and Fall River Streets
We all know the excitement of the ice cream man arriving in the neighborhood. The music could be heard for blocks as you ran home to get money for a treat. That same feeling has been happening this summer on the streets in New Bedford and Fall River, but instead of ice cream, The Trustees have been serving up nature to the children using an EV mobile adventure van packed with free fun.
Comments / 0